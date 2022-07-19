Total War: Warhammer 3 Reveals Champions of Chaos Lords Pack DLC, Blood For The Blood God III, & More
Sega and Creative Assembly announced a slew of content coming to Total War: Warhammer 3 at the same time as Immortal Empires’ beta in August.
Today Sega and Creative Assembly announced a slew of content coming to Total War: Warhammer 3 at the same time as Immortal Empires’ beta in August.
First of all, the first paid DLC Champions of Chaos Lords Pack will include four legendary lords, each aligned with one of the Chaos Gods.
The first to be revealed is s Azazel, Prince of Damnation, aligned with Slaanesh.
The package includes the following
CAMPAIGN
- 4 new Legendary Lords
- New campaign mechanics
- Playable in both the Immortal Empires and Realm of Chaos campaigns (but do not interact with the Ursun storyline)
BATTLE
- 8 new ‘Marked’ Lord and Hero characters
- 36 new ‘Marked’ versions of mortal Chaos units
- New Chaos Warshrine with four ‘Marked’ variants
- 4 Regiments of Renown units (one for each Chaos God)
They will have their own campaign mechanics centered around the ancient city of Zanbaijin, allowing players to fight for chaos gifts, occupy dark fortresses, and vassallize Norscan tribes.
We’re also getting tons of new units which you can find listed at the bottom of the post.
The DLC will release on August 23 at the same time as the Immortal Empires beta.
On top of this, the Blood For The Blood God III DLC will also come, bringing its blood and gore to the battlefield. It’ll actually be free if you own one of the previous DLC of the same kinds for Total War: Warhammer or its sequel.
As usual, a free DLC will accompany the paid one for everyone, and it’s “Marked Chaos Warriors” including the following variants:
- GREAT WEAPONS for Nurgle
- HELLSCOURGES for Slaanesh
- HALBERDS for Tzeentch
You can enjoy the trailer below.
New Units:
MARKED LORDS
- Chaos Lord of Khorne
- Chaos Sorcerer Lord of Nurgle
- Chaos Lord of Slaanesh
- Chaos Sorcerer Lord of Tzeentch
CHAOS WARSHRINE
- Chaos Warshrine (Undivided)
- Chaos Warshrine of Khorne
- Chaos Warshrine of Nurgle
- Chaos Warshrine of Slaanesh
- Chaos Warshrine of Tzeentch
MARKED HEROES
- Exalted Hero of Khorne
- Exalted Hero of Nurgle
- Chaos Sorcerer of Slaanesh
- Chaos Sorcerer of Tzeentch
MARKED UNITS
- Chaos Marauders of Khorne
- Chaos Marauders of Khorne (Dual Weapons)
- Chaos Marauders of Nurgle
- Chaos Marauders of Nurgle (Great Weapons)
- Chaos Marauders of Slaanesh
- Chaos Marauders of Slaanesh (Hellscourges)
- Chaos Marauders of Tzeentch
- Chaos Marauders of Tzeentch (Spears)
- Chaos Warriors of Nurgle
- Chaos Warriors of Slaanesh
- Chaos Warriors of Tzeentch
- Chosen of Khorne
- Chosen of Khorne (Dual Weapons)
- Chosen of Nurgle
- Chosen of Nurgle (Great Wepons)
- Chosen of Slaanesh
- Chosen of Slaanesh (Hellscourges)
- Chosen of Tzeentch
- Chosen of Tzeentch (Halberds)
- Forsaken of Khorne
- Forsaken of Slaanesh
- Marauder Horsemen of Khorne (Throwing Axes)
- Marauder Horsemen of Nurgle (Throwing Axes)
- Marauder Horsemen of Slaanesh (Javelins)
- Marauder Horsemen of Tzeentch (Javelins)
- Chaos Knights of Khorne
- Chaos Knights of Khorne (Lances)
- Chaos Knights of Nurgle
- Chaos Knights of Nurgle (Lances)
- Chaos Knights of Slaanesh
- Chaos Knights of Slaanesh (Lances)
- Chaos Knights of Tzeentch (Lances)
- Chaos Chariots of Khorne
- Chaos Chariots of Nurgle
- Chaos Chariots of Slaanesh
- Chaos Chariots of Tzeentch
Total War: Warhammer 3 is currently available exclusively for PC.
If you’d like to learn more, you can read my review of the game, which will give you a better idea of what it offers before the implementation of Immortal Empires.