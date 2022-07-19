Total War: Warhammer 3 Reveals Champions of Chaos Lords Pack DLC, Blood For The Blood God III, & More

Sega and Creative Assembly announced a slew of content coming to Total War: Warhammer 3 at the same time as Immortal Empires’ beta in August.

First of all, the first paid DLC Champions of Chaos Lords Pack will include four legendary lords, each aligned with one of the Chaos Gods.

The first to be revealed is s Azazel, Prince of Damnation, aligned with Slaanesh.

The package includes the following

CAMPAIGN

4 new Legendary Lords

New campaign mechanics

Playable in both the Immortal Empires and Realm of Chaos campaigns (but do not interact with the Ursun storyline)

BATTLE

8 new ‘Marked’ Lord and Hero characters

36 new ‘Marked’ versions of mortal Chaos units

New Chaos Warshrine with four ‘Marked’ variants

4 Regiments of Renown units (one for each Chaos God)

They will have their own campaign mechanics centered around the ancient city of Zanbaijin, allowing players to fight for chaos gifts, occupy dark fortresses, and vassallize Norscan tribes.

The DLC will release on August 23 at the same time as the Immortal Empires beta.

On top of this, the Blood For The Blood God III DLC will also come, bringing its blood and gore to the battlefield. It’ll actually be free if you own one of the previous DLC of the same kinds for Total War: Warhammer or its sequel.

As usual, a free DLC will accompany the paid one for everyone, and it’s “Marked Chaos Warriors” including the following variants:

GREAT WEAPONS for Nurgle

HELLSCOURGES for Slaanesh

HALBERDS for Tzeentch

You can enjoy the trailer below.

New Units:

MARKED LORDS

Chaos Lord of Khorne

Chaos Sorcerer Lord of Nurgle

Chaos Lord of Slaanesh

Chaos Sorcerer Lord of Tzeentch

CHAOS WARSHRINE

Chaos Warshrine (Undivided)

Chaos Warshrine of Khorne

Chaos Warshrine of Nurgle

Chaos Warshrine of Slaanesh

Chaos Warshrine of Tzeentch

MARKED HEROES

Exalted Hero of Khorne

Exalted Hero of Nurgle

Chaos Sorcerer of Slaanesh

Chaos Sorcerer of Tzeentch

MARKED UNITS

Chaos Marauders of Khorne

Chaos Marauders of Khorne (Dual Weapons)

Chaos Marauders of Nurgle

Chaos Marauders of Nurgle (Great Weapons)

Chaos Marauders of Slaanesh

Chaos Marauders of Slaanesh (Hellscourges)

Chaos Marauders of Tzeentch

Chaos Marauders of Tzeentch (Spears)

Chaos Warriors of Nurgle

Chaos Warriors of Slaanesh

Chaos Warriors of Tzeentch

Chosen of Khorne

Chosen of Khorne (Dual Weapons)

Chosen of Nurgle

Chosen of Nurgle (Great Wepons)

Chosen of Slaanesh

Chosen of Slaanesh (Hellscourges)

Chosen of Tzeentch

Chosen of Tzeentch (Halberds)

Forsaken of Khorne

Forsaken of Slaanesh

Marauder Horsemen of Khorne (Throwing Axes)

Marauder Horsemen of Nurgle (Throwing Axes)

Marauder Horsemen of Slaanesh (Javelins)

Marauder Horsemen of Tzeentch (Javelins)

Chaos Knights of Khorne

Chaos Knights of Khorne (Lances)

Chaos Knights of Nurgle

Chaos Knights of Nurgle (Lances)

Chaos Knights of Slaanesh

Chaos Knights of Slaanesh (Lances)

Chaos Knights of Tzeentch (Lances)

Chaos Chariots of Khorne

Chaos Chariots of Nurgle

Chaos Chariots of Slaanesh

Chaos Chariots of Tzeentch

Total War: Warhammer 3 is currently available exclusively for PC.

