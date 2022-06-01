Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires Beta Teased With New Trailer; Confirmed for Q3 2022

Today Creative Assembly released a new teaser trailer of a much-anticipated feature of their strategy game Total War: Warhammer 3.

The feature is, of course, the Immortal Empire campaign that will merge all three Total War: Warhammer Games, letting you play all over the world of the game with every single playable faction.

The beta of Immortal Empires has been confirmed for Q3, meaning that players will have to wait a bit longer before waging war for the whole Warhammer world.

The trailer shows old friends and enemies, including Karl Franz. Hopefully, he’ll be a bit stronger in Immortal Empires, since I had to save him from annihilation in two campaigns in a row while reviewing the game.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is currently available exclusively for PC.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can enjoy an official description.