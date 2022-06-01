Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires Beta Teased With New Trailer; Confirmed for Q3 2022
Today Creative Assembly released a new teaser trailer of a much-anticipated feature of their strategy game Total War: Warhammer 3.
The feature is, of course, the Immortal Empire campaign that will merge all three Total War: Warhammer Games, letting you play all over the world of the game with every single playable faction.
The beta of Immortal Empires has been confirmed for Q3, meaning that players will have to wait a bit longer before waging war for the whole Warhammer world.
The trailer shows old friends and enemies, including Karl Franz. Hopefully, he’ll be a bit stronger in Immortal Empires, since I had to save him from annihilation in two campaigns in a row while reviewing the game.
Total War: Warhammer 3 is currently available exclusively for PC.
If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can enjoy an official description.
“The last roar of a dying god ruptures the boundary between worlds, opening a portal to the Realm of Chaos. From this maelstrom, the four Ruinous Powers – Khorne, Nurgle, Tzeentch and Slaanesh – emerge, spreading darkness and despair.
The stern warriors of Kislev and the vast empire of Grand Cathay stand at the threshold, as a vengeful Daemon Prince vows to destroy those who corrupted him. The coming conflict will engulf all. Will you conquer your daemons? Or command them?
With seven unique races and hundreds of units under your command, raise an army and dominate in epic real-time battles across a world of breathtaking scale and spectacle.
In the most ambitious and groundbreaking Total War title to date, dive into a captivating narrative that will take you to the mind-bending Realm of Chaos and back again. Forge your empire in a strategy sandbox that ensures no two campaigns are ever the same.
Play as 10 Legendary Lords! Will you side with the Chaos Gods and take one of their Daemonic Champions, play as an ancient transforming Dragon from Grand Cathay, defend the frozen nation of Kislev with the Ice Queen or play the ultimate villain as the Daemon Prince?
Customise the Daemon Prince to your own unique design with a huge suite of body parts and powers, creating billions of potential combinations to suit your own playstyle.
Multiplayer is now bigger than ever. With the vast 8-player Realm of Chaos multiplayer campaign, the intense 1 v 1 Domination mode, the story-driven multiplayer campaigns built around Kislev and Grand Cathay and ranked & custom battles, there’s no shortage of ways to cause chaos with friends.”