Total War: Warhammer 3 Video Is All About Azazel’s Gameplay

Today Sega and Creative Assembly revealed an extensive video focusing on the newly-announced Champions of Chaos lords pack DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3.

The video focuses on the only legendary lord announced so far among the four that will be included in the package, and it’s Azazel, champion of Slaanesh.

We get to take an in-depth look at Azazel’s starting situation and how a typical game could evolve. While the video focuses on the gameplay, we get (for some reason) quite a bit of cinematics mixed in.

There’s also a lot of jumping around with montages, so don’t expect to see a canonic “let’s play” from start to finish. I guess being a bit whimsical is the nature of Slaanesh and its servants.

After all, the video starts with dissertations of Azazel’s beauty. Here in Italy, we say “every cockroach is beautiful to its mother,” I guess.

You can watch the video below and judge for yourself.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is currently available exclusively for PC.

The Champions of Chaos DLC will launch at the same time as Immortal Empires’ beta on August 23.

If you’d like to learn more, you can read my review of the game, which will give you a better idea of what it offers before the implementation of Immortal Empires.