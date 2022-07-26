Total War: Warhammer 3 Reveals Festus the Leechlord for the Champions of Chaos DLC

Sega and Creative Assembly revealed the second legendary lord that will be included in the Champions of Chaos DIC for Total War: Warhammer 3.

It’s Festus the Leechlord, champion of Nurgle, who aims to spread plague and disease all over the old world and beyond.

Festus can either heal his own troops or deal damage to the enemies on the battlefield (and you need to choose between the two).

His legendary lord effects are quite appropriate to his nature.

Faction Effects

Vassals gain poison attacks and spread Nurgle’s corruption

Can brew Plagues

Souls +25 when a plague is spread

Lord Effects

Plague duration: +3 turns (local armies)

Battle healing cap: +25% (Lord’s Army)

You can see him in action in the trailer below. Apparently, we’re getting an in-depth gameplay video tomorrow as we did for Azazel.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is currently available exclusively for PC.

The Champions of Chaos DLC will launch at the same time as Immortal Empires’ beta on August 23. if you want to see more, you can check out Slaanesh’s champion Azazel and plenty of his gameplay.

If you’d like to learn more, you can read my review of the game, which will give you a better idea of what it offers before the implementation of Immortal Empires.