Total War: Warhammer 3 Reveals Vilitch the Curseling for the Champions of Chaos DLC

Today Sega revealed the third legendary lord that will be included in the Champions of Chaos DIC for Total War: Warhammer 3.

Today Sega and Creative Assembly revealed the third legendary lord that will be included in the Champions of Chaos DIC for Total War: Warhammer 3.

It’s Vilitch the Curseling , champion of Tzeentch, which is basically two champions in one since it’s the fusion of two brothers, sorcerer and warrior.

As a follower of the Changer of Ways, Vilitch has access to all sorts of magical abilities to confuse and strike at your opponents.

His legendary lord effects are quite appropriate to his nature.

Faction Effects

Vassals gain increased barrier hit points and spread Tzeentch’s corruption

Has access to Changing of the Ways

Forces receive benefits for having high Winds of Magic

Converts a portion of own battle casualties into Souls

Has access to the Tzeentch teleport stance

Lord Effect

Steal +15% of the experience earned by other Lords

Passive ability: The Twisted Twin

Teleport stance usage cost: -25% Winds of Magic (Lord’s Army)

Total War: Warhammer 3 is currently available exclusively for PC.

The Champions of Chaos DLC will launch at the same time as Immortal Empires’ beta on August 23. if you want to see more, you can check out Slaanesh’s champion Azazel and plenty of his gameplay, on top of Festus the Leechlord.

If you’d like to learn more, you can read my review of the game, which will give you a better idea of what it offers before the implementation of Immortal Empires.