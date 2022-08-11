Total War: Warhammer 3 Trailer Shows the Massive Immortal Empires Map & its Legendary Lords

Creative Assembly released a new video ofgame Total War: Warhammer 3, showing off the map of the Immortal Empires expansion.

Today Creative Assembly released a new video of its strategy game Total War: Warhammer 3, and it’s certainly a beefy one.

The video showcases the map of the Immortal Empires expansion that basically mashes together all the content that came with all three games of the series, including all the factions and legendary lords.

It looks really massive, and it pretty much seems like it will offer the ultimate Warhammer experience on PC.

It’s also the one way that we can play the classic, beloved old Warhammer setting now that Games Workshop murdered it, even if the company plans to resurrect it soon-ish (likely having finally realized what horrible mistake Age of Sigmar is).

YOu can check it out below.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is currently available exclusively for PC.

Immortal Empires’ beta will launch alongside the Champions of Chaos DLC on August 23. if you want to see more, you can check out Slaanesh’s champion Azazel and plenty of his gameplay, on top of Festus the Leechlord, Vilitch the Curseling, and his own gameplay.

If you’d like to learn more, you can read my review of the game, which will give you a better idea of what it offers before the implementation of Immortal Empires.