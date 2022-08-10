Total War: Warhammer 3 Champions of Chaos DLC Gameplay Lets You Witness Valkia’s Bloodlust

Following the reveal of the legendary lord Valkia the Bloody for Total War: Warhammer 3’s DLC Champions of Chaos, today Creative Assembly has released a video portraying her gameplay.

The video is fairly extensive, and while a bit of time is wasted on dad jokes and cinematics that we’ve already seen, it provides a look at how Valkia plays… which appears to be “very, very aggressively.”

She’s a demon princess of Khorne after all, so it would be weird if she wasn’t at least a little violent.

You can check out the video below.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is currently available exclusively for PC.

The Champions of Chaos DLC will launch at the same time as Immortal Empires’ beta on August 23. if you want to see more, you can check out Slaanesh’s champion Azazel and plenty of his gameplay, on top of Festus the Leechlord, Vilitch the Curseling, and his own gameplay.

If you’d like to learn more, you can read my review of the game, which will give you a better idea of what it offers before the implementation of Immortal Empires.