Street Fighter 6 Reveals Juri & Kimberly as Playable Characters With New Trailer

Today, at EVO 2022 in Las Vegas, Capcom revealed two playable characters that will appear in Street Fighter 6.

Today, following the Street Fighter 5 grand finals at EVO 2022 in Las Vegas, Capcom revealed two playable characters that will appear in Street Fighter 6

First of all, we get Kimberly, a brand new character from the United States

Then we get to take a look at a returning fighter, Juri Han from South Korea, who has become pretty much an established entry following her debut in Street Fighter IV and her return in Street Fighter V.

This is actually the second reveal made by Capcom at EVO 2022. During the tournament’s first day the publisher revealed Tasty Steve and James Chen as commentators for the game’s real-time commentary feature adding to the already revealed Vicious and Aru.

Incidentally, the tournament was won by Kawano from Japan, who defeated Idom from the United States following an extremely pitched grand final fought to the very last round.

You can check out the trailer below both in English and Japanese, letting you enjoy both voice-over options.

Street Fighter 6 will release in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It was teased in February and fully revealed in June.

A few weeks ago, we got to see the reveal of Guile at Summer Game Fest.

We also got a few music-related reveals with the official music video for the main theme, titled Not on the Sidelines, followed by the themes for Chun-Li and new-ish character Luke, the theme for Ryu, the music created for Jamie, and Guile’s theme.