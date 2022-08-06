Street Fighter 6 Reveals Tasty Steve and James Chen for Real-Time Commentary Feature

Today Capcom hosted a panel dedicated to Street Fighter 6 at EVO 2022 and a new trailer has been revealed revealing new commentators.

Today Capcom hosted a panel dedicated to Street Fighter 6 at EVO 2022 and a new trailer has been revealed.

The trailer reveals two new commentators that will be added to the real-time commentary feature that is coming with the game out of the box.

The two additional voices revealed are Tasty Steve and James Chen. They add to the already revealed Vicious and Aru.

Tasty Steve will play the role of the play-by-play commentator, while James Chen will play the role of a color commentator, providing analysis to complement the action.

The trailer also showcases some bonus gameplay featuring Guile, Luke, Chun-Li, and Jamie.

If you’re unfamiliar with the real-time commentary feature, it’s similar to what has been included for a while in other sports games, with the comment track adapted dynamically to what’s happening on screen.

You can see it in action in the trailer below.

Street Fighter 6 will release in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It was teased in February and fully revealed in June.

A few weeks ago, we got to see the reveal of Guile at Summer Game Fest.

We also got a few music-related reveals with the official music video for the main theme, titled Not on the Sidelines, followed by the themes for Chun-Li and new-ish character Luke, the theme for Ryu, the music created for Jamie, and Guile’s theme.