The Last of Us Part 1 Trailer Shows How it Has Been Improved to Honor the Original

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog released a new trailer about their upcoming game The Last of Us Part 1.

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog released a new trailer about their upcoming game The Last of Us Part 1.

This time around we get a more extensive video in which the developers show and talk about the improvements made to the game to honor the legacy of the original.

Not only do they focus on graphics, but also on AI improvements, which according to them make this “the best version of the game possible.”

This trailer follows another comparison video released a few weeks ago, a second, a third, and a fourth, which showcased different scenes.

You can check it out below.

The Last of Us Part 1 will release for PS5 on September 2, with a PC version following soon after.

If you’re unfamiliar with this game, it’s a remake “built for the ground up” for PS5 according to the developers, bringing the ultra-popular 2013 classic to today’s standards.

You can check out the original reveal on top of an extensive video showing more improvements made to the visuals and gameplay, and another focusing on motion capture.

Incidentally, if you’re interested in more The Last of Us news, Naughty Dog is working on a new multiplayer experience that will have new characters and story elements, but for now, all we have seen is a single piece of artwork.

The franchise will also get a television series to air on HBO, and while Ellie and Joel’s performance capture actors Ashley Johnson & Troy Baker won’t reprise the roles of the protagonists, they will still have substantial roles. We also recently got the first look at a trailer from HBO itself.