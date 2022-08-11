The Last of Us Part 1 Gets New Video Clip Comparing PS5 Graphics vs PS4 in 4K Resolution

Naughty Dog released another comparison video pitching the graphics of The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 against The Last of Us Remastered on PS4

Today Naughty Dog released another comparison video clip pitching the graphics of The Last of Us Part 1 against The Last of Us Remastered.

We get to see the scene featuring the burning barn on PS5 as opposed to the old version on PS4, and the new lighting certainly gives it a whole new atmosphere.

Of course, that’s not the only visible improvement, as textures and models are also brought up to par with recent games.

This follows another video released this morning (and on Twitter a while ago), which showcased a different scene.

You can check it out below.

The Last of Us Part 1 will release for PS5 on September 2, with a PC version following soon after.

If you’re unfamiliar with this game, it’s a remake “built for the ground up” for PS5 according to the developers, bringing the ultra-popular 2013 classic to today’s standards.

You can check out the original reveal on top of an extensive video showing more improvements made to the visuals and gameplay.

Incidentally, if you’re interested in more The Last of Us news, Naughty Dog is working on a new multiplayer experience that will have new characters and story elements, but for now, all we have seen is a single piece of artwork.

The franchise will also get a television series to air on HBO, and while Ellie and Joel’s performance capture actors Ashley Johnson & Troy Baker won’t reprise the roles of the protagonists, they will still have substantial roles.