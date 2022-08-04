The Last of Us Part 1 Shows Impressive Visual Improvements in New Video Clip

Today Naughty Dog shared a new video clip of its upcoming The Last of Us remake The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 and PC.

The video is brief, but it’s plenty to show a scene with a completely different atmosphere. Unfortunately, Twitter’s compression doesn’t particularly help, but the improved lighting is really impressive and changes the mood of the scene radically.

Textures and models also appear to be very much improved, bringing the old game close to on par with The Last of Us Part II.

You can check it out and judge for yourself below.

Get ready to hit the dusty trail for a beautiful — and dangerous — journey across America in The Last of Us Part I!



Read more: https://t.co/kbnwKv1n5m pic.twitter.com/NoVvqUzSTp — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) August 4, 2022

The Last of Us Part 1 will release for PS5 on September 2, with a PC version following soon after.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, it’s a remake “built for the ground up” for PS5 according to the developers, bringing the beloved 2013 classic to today’s standards.

You can check out the original reveal on top of an extensive video showing more improvements made to the visuals and gameplay.

Incidentally, if you’re interested in The Last of Us, Naughty Dog is working on a new multiplayer experience that will have new characters and story elements, but for now, all we have seen is a single piece of artwork.

The franchise will also get a television series to air on HBO, and while Ellie and Joel’s performance capture actors Ashley Johnson & Troy Baker won’t reprise the roles of the protagonists, they will still have substantial roles.