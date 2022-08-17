The Last of Us Part 1 Trailer Is All About Motion Capture

A trailer of The Last of Us Part 1 focuses on Motion Capture.

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment released a trailer of The Last of Us Part 1, focusing on Motion Capture.

This time around the video stars Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann (who served as Creative Director on the original game) alongside Ellie and Joel’s actors Ashley Johnson & Troy Baker.

We get to see how the new technology developed by Naughty Dog since the creation of the original game is paying dividends in this remake.

You can check it out below.

The Last of Us Part 1 will release for PS5 on September 2, with a PC version following soon after.

If you’re unfamiliar with this game, it’s a remake “built for the ground up” for PS5 according to the developers, bringing the ultra-popular 2013 classic to today’s standards.

You can check out the original reveal on top of an extensive video showing more improvements made to the visuals and gameplay, another comparison clip, and one more.

Incidentally, if you’re interested in more The Last of Us news, Naughty Dog is working on a new multiplayer experience that will have new characters and story elements, but for now, all we have seen is a single piece of artwork.

The franchise will also get a television series to air on HBO, and while Ellie and Joel’s performance capture actors Ashley Johnson & Troy Baker won’t reprise the roles of the protagonists, they will still have substantial roles.