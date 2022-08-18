The Last of Us Part 1 Video Reveals Impressive Improvements Comparing PS5 Graphics vs PS4 in 4K

Image Source: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog released another video clip comparing the graphics of The Last of Us Part 1 against The Last of Us Remastered.

Today Naughty Dog released another video clip comparing the graphics of The Last of Us Part 1 against The Last of Us Remastered.

We get to see the Boston Docks on PS5 compared to the old version on PS4, and this is one of the videos that show the visual improvements best.

The lighting, the materials, and the models all show massive differences when showcased side-by-side with The Last of Us Remastered.

This follows another video released a few days ago and a second, which showcased different scenes.

You can check it out below.

The Last of Us Part 1 will release for PS5 on September 2, with a PC version following soon after.

If you’re unfamiliar with this game, it’s a remake “built for the ground up” for PS5 according to the developers, bringing the ultra-popular 2013 classic to today’s standards.

You can check out the original reveal on top of an extensive video showing more improvements made to the visuals and gameplay, and another focusing on motion capture.

Incidentally, if you’re interested in more The Last of Us news, Naughty Dog is working on a new multiplayer experience that will have new characters and story elements, but for now, all we have seen is a single piece of artwork.

The franchise will also get a television series to air on HBO, and while Ellie and Joel’s performance capture actors Ashley Johnson & Troy Baker won’t reprise the roles of the protagonists, they will still have substantial roles.