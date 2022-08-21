Earth Defense Force 6 Reveals New Gameplay Showing Battles Against Powerful Alien Bosses

Today D3 Publisher showcased more gameplay of its upcoming action game Earth Defense Force 6.

The gameplay was as usual presented directly by producer Nobuyuki Okajima and played on the PS5 version of the game.

Specifically, we see two different segments both featuring battles against supreme beings among the alien forces, named “Evil God Kruul” and a newly-revealed “Evil God Kraken.”

They’re extremely powerful and have both offensive and defensive capabilities.

You can check them both out in action in the clips below.

Earth Defense Force 6 will release in Japan in just a few days, on August 25 for PS5 and PS4. A free upgrade option will be offered from PS4 to PS5.

If you want to see more of Earth Defense Force 6, you can check out a batch of images released last year, and another, the first gameplay, the first trailer, more screenshots, another gallery, one more, even more gameplay, more footage alongside another trailer from Tokyo Game Show, the previous showing, even more, the latest trailer, and more screenshots showing the largest kaiju ever portrayed in the series.

No western release has been announced for the moment, but D3 Publisher has been good at launching its games in North America and Europe, so it’s likely to come at some point. Of course, we’ll let you know as soon as D3 Publisher reveals anything relevant about this.