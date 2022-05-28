Earth Defense Force 6 for PS5 & PS4 Reveals New Supermassive Kaiju “Siren” & New Gameplay

D3 Publisher hosted a livestream dedicated to its upcoming action game Earth Defense Force 6 showcasing new gameplay and details.

First of all, we get the full reveal of the massive new Kaiju code-named “Siren” that was glimpsed in the latest trailer. It’s absolutely gigantic, about twice as big as Erginus, which was previously the biggest Kaiju in the series and debuted in Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair.

It can spit massive blazes of fire, and below you can see a few shots, including comparisons with Erginus and puny EDF soldiers.ì

We also get the traditional look at gameplay, which you can see below.

Earth Defense Force 6 will release in Japan on August 25 for PS5 and PS4. A free upgrade option will be offered from PS4 to PS5.

No western release has been announced for the moment, but D3 Publisher has been good at launching its games in North America and Europe, so it’s likely to come at some point. Of course, we’ll let you know as soon as D3 Publisher reveals anything relevant about this.