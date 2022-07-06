Sheldon or Chandler? Test Your Friends & Big Bang Theory Quote Knowledge in This Quiz
Who said it? Chandler Bing or Sheldon Cooper? It’s your call.
Another day, another fun-filled quote quiz centered around two of the most iconic TV sitcoms in history. That’s right, it’s time to focus our attention on The Big Bang Theory’s awkward-yet-loveable, Sheldon Cooper, and Friends’, well, awkward-yet-loveable, Chandler Bing.
While you may think both of these beloved characters couldn’t be any different from one another, we’d wager that identifying all these classic quotes correctly will be far from a walk in the (central) park, especially for those who aren’t familiar with ol’ Bing-A-Ling or Sheldor The Conqueror. Are you ready to test your Friends and The Big Bang Theory quote knowledge?
So, without further delay, grab Monica’s epic Thanksgiving sandwich “The Moist-Maker”, make sure no one is sitting in Sheldon’s spot, and come join us for Twinfinite’s latest quote quiz. Can you identify who said what in all of these Sheldon Cooper and Chandler Bing quotes? You’ve got this!
Sheldon or Chandler? Test Your Big Bang Theory and Friends Quote Knowledge in This Quiz
Image Sources: NBC and CBS (via Screen Rant, Teen Gazette, and What Culture)
