Sheldon or Chandler? Test Your Friends & Big Bang Theory Quote Knowledge in This Quiz

Who said it? Chandler Bing or Sheldon Cooper? It’s your call.

Another day, another fun-filled quote quiz centered around two of the most iconic TV sitcoms in history. That’s right, it’s time to focus our attention on The Big Bang Theory’s awkward-yet-loveable, Sheldon Cooper, and Friends’, well, awkward-yet-loveable, Chandler Bing.

While you may think both of these beloved characters couldn’t be any different from one another, we’d wager that identifying all these classic quotes correctly will be far from a walk in the (central) park, especially for those who aren’t familiar with ol’ Bing-A-Ling or Sheldor The Conqueror. Are you ready to test your Friends and The Big Bang Theory quote knowledge?

So, without further delay, grab Monica’s epic Thanksgiving sandwich “The Moist-Maker”, make sure no one is sitting in Sheldon’s spot, and come join us for Twinfinite’s latest quote quiz. Can you identify who said what in all of these Sheldon Cooper and Chandler Bing quotes? You’ve got this!

Sheldon or Chandler? Test Your Big Bang Theory and Friends Quote Knowledge in This Quiz "I'm not great at advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?" Sheldon Cooper Chandler Bing "You're afraid of insects and women. Laybugs must render you catatonic." Sheldon Cooper Chandler Bing "When I first meet somebody it's usually panic, anxiety, and a great deal of sweating." Sheldon Cooper Chandler Bing "I just realised I can sleep with my eyes open." Sheldon Cooper Chandler Bing "It's seven years ago. My time machine works!" Sheldon Cooper Chandler Bing "Don't be silly, I'm a fan of anything that tries to replace human contact." Chandler Bing Sheldon Cooper "How on earth can you say 'dirty sock' and 'relax' in the same sentence?" Sheldon Cooper Chandler Bing "Should I use my invisibility to fight crime, or for evil?" Chandler Bing Sheldon Cooper "I don't trust banks. I believe that when the robots rise up, ATMs will lead the charge." Sheldon Cooper Chandler Bing "Good night, and if there's an apocalypse, good luck." Sheldon Cooper Chandler Bing Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you enjoyed this content then why not check out our other Twinfinite quizzes? We’ve got plenty, including ones on Bob’s Burgers, Big Bang Theory side characters, Phoebe or Penny?, Joey or Howard?, Monica or Lily?, Bishop, David, or Walter?, Jack Black, Tom Cruise, Better Call Saul, Letterkenny, Naruto, Valorant, Lord of the Rings, Ewan McGregor, Alien, Terminator 2, Aliens, The Shining, and even one on iconic horror movies.

Image Sources: NBC and CBS (via Screen Rant, Teen Gazette, and What Culture)

Related Posts