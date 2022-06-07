Soul Hackers 2  for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Samples 25th-Anniversary Soundtrack With New Videos

Today Atlus released three new videos related to its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2 focusing on the music of the 25th anniversary soundtrack.

To be precise, we get samples of all the tracks included in the 25th-Anniversary Soundtrack that will come in the Japanese 25th-Anniversary Edition.

You can enjoy them all below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: