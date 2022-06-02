Earth Defense Force 6 for PS5 & PS4 Gets New Screenshots Showing Massive Kaiju, Aliens, & More

Today D3 Publisher released a large gallery of new screenshots of the upcoming action game Earth Defense Force 6.

The screenshots showcase several recently-revealed elements of the game (some of which appeared in the latest trailer).

These include the super-massive kaiju “Siren,” which is the biggest that ever appeared in the series by a large margin, and the alien paratroopers called “Cosmonauts.”

We also take a look at soldiers that should have lost their life at the end of Earth Defense Force 5, but their appearance is not explained.

You can check out all the screenshots in the gallery below.

Earth Defense Force 6 will release in Japan on August 25 for PS5 and PS4. A free upgrade option will be offered from PS4 to PS5.

No western release has been announced for the moment, but D3 Publisher has been good at launching its games in North America and Europe, so it’s likely to come at some point. Of course, we’ll let you know as soon as D3 Publisher reveals anything relevant about this.