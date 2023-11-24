All Lethal Company Monsters, Listed

If anyone told me that there could be such biodiversity on distant moons, I wouldn’t believe them. And what’s even more interesting is that identical species inhabit different celestial bodies. Are they colonizers? How did they do it?

I have no idea, but here is the list of all the monsters in Lethal Company.

All Creatures in Lethal Company

Sigurd must be one hell of a survivor if he managed to encounter all these creatures and live to tell the tale. He gave them scores based on how dangerous they were and wrote extensively on their behavior and outside appearance. He is probably dead now, but hey, we are here to continue where he left off and do some fauna exploration ourselves. Here is what we know about every creature in Lethal Company.

Low Threat Creatures

Baboon Hawk

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Sigurd’s Danger Level: 75%

Baboon Hawks can be considered space ostriches in a way. They can’t fly, and they can get rather territorial. Mostly nocturnal creatures, these appear often after 4 pm, hiding in dark corners. You can expect them to attack you if they are in a group. Otherwise, they pose little threat and will only retaliate if provoked.

Circuit Bees

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Sigurd’s Danger Level: 90%

Circuit Bees are shockingly good at protecting their nest, literally. They will zap you if you get too close. They appear everywhere outdoors, and they exclusively hang around their nest. If you leave them alone, they should pose no threat. Judging by Sigurd’s rating, I think he didn’t follow this advice.

Hoarding Bug

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Sigurd’s Danger Level: 0%

Hoarding Bugs can be pesky little critters. They steal items you leave on the ground, carry them to their nests, and then protect them with their life. Apparently, those aren’t worth much since you can kill them in a couple of hits with a stop sign or a shovel. They aren’t too dangerous and only appear indoors.

Hygrodere (Slime)

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Sigurd’s Danger Level: 0%

Unless you are cornered, Hygroderes are one of the least dangerous entities in Lethal Company. It’s a moving puddle of highly toxic substance. It chases players, which it detects by sound. Don’t ask me how that works. Anyway, they move very, very, very slowly, so unless you step into one, they shouldn’t pose a threat.

Manticoil

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Sigurd’s Danger Level: 0%

Finally, an avian. Manticoils are four-winged bird-like creatures you’ll encounter on most moons. They are very timid and will fly off if anything approaches them. You can usually find them in flocks, either flying overhead or hopping on the ground.

Roaming Locusts

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Sigurd’s Danger Level: 0%

Just like regular locusts, they are harmless. If anything approaches their swarm, they will disperse. They are also extremely attracted to light; at least, that’s what Sigurd tells us in one of his logs. You can find them outdoors, usually in forest or desert environments.

Spore Lizard

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Sigurd’s Danger Level: 5%

Spore Lizards might look intimidating, but they are one of the most cowardly creatures in Lethal Company. They have a weak bite and release pink mist if they feel threatened. You can only find them indoors, appearing on all hazard levels. To them, you are the predator, so they just try to run whenever they see you. Look how feeble they are. Aren’t these lizards just the cutest?

High Threat Creatures

Bracken (Flowerman)

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Sigurd’s Danger Level: ???%

Brackens are the mysterious stalkers in Lethal Company. They appear indoors and usually don’t attack players. One thing that can agitate them is if you stare too much. Once provoked, they strangle their prey, taking the body to their lair. Without using a teleporter, retrieving your friends’ bodies can be very challenging. Their footsteps are silent, so be on the lookout for one of those when roaming the facility.

Bunker Spider

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Sigurd’s Danger Level: 20%

Bunker Spiders are the second-largest arachnids ever discovered per their bestiary entry. They weave their webs in the dark hallways of the facility and wait for unaware humans to walk into them. Once they sense you got caught in one of their webs, they rush you and attempt to take you down. Don’t be surprised if one of these goes inside a vent and tries to flank you since that’s one of their secret tactics.

Coil-Head

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Sigurd’s Danger Level: 80%

Coil-Heads are the fastest and one of the most aggressive monsters you’ll encounter indoors. You can only stop one of these by staring at them. As long as you do that, they won’t kill you. They only appear indoors, and it’s advised to sacrifice a team member by having him look at them while you loot or just leave the facility as soon as you encounter one.

Earth Leviathan

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Sigurd’s Danger Level: 2%

Earth Leviathans are the largest things you’ll encounter in Lethal Company. They appear mostly at night, burrowing underground in search of food. Once they sense movement on the surface, they dash upwards, lunging hundreds of feet into the air and back into the ground. They only attack players, but their colossal mouths will swallow anything in their path.

Eyeless Dog

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Sigurd’s Danger Level: ???%

Eyeless Dogs could be one of the most annoying abominations to deal with in Lethal Company. Even though they are blind, their hearing is impeccable. What makes it worse is that they often hunt in large packs, hampering your movement options significantly. It’s not uncommon for them to invade your ship, so be careful, especially if landing on an Eclipsed moon.

Forest Keeper

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Sigurd’s Danger Level: 50%

Sigurd may rate their danger at only 50%, but Forest Keepers are vicious beasts. They are fast, they follow you relentlessly, and they one-shot you. These goliaths mostly roam at night, and you guessed it, in forests. Their loud footsteps are what gives them away. Move through cover to evade them, and if they somehow lock onto you, break the line of sight and hide until they stop searching for you.

Ghost Girl

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Sigurd’s Danger Level: ???%

The Ghost Girl is the personification of memento mori. She wanders around in her red dress, searching for clueless targets. The chance of her appearing increases with Hazard Level. Once she chooses her victim, death is almost inevitable. The only thing you can do is to go back to your ship and leave the location. Somehow, the vacuum seems to be her bane.

Jester

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Sigurd’s Danger Level: 90%

INSANEUS THINGUS, or simply Jesters, are the two-legged walking jack-in-the-boxes. Once it approaches a player, it will begin cranking its mechanism. You have 30 seconds to leave the facility, after which it will stop and reset. You can also use a Zap Gun to delay its activation. It’s unkillable and if engaged, it won’t stop until all players are dead or gone from the building.

Snare Flea

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Sigurd’s Danger Level: 30%

If you are a solo player, Snare Fleas are your biggest enemy. They are abundant and fairly weak, but only if you play in a group. Once they latch onto you, they drain your health and blind you. You can get one off by hitting with a shovel, but only your teammates can do that to assist you. They always appear on ceilings, and you will know if one is nearby by the open wall vents. If one falls down in front of you, run.

Thumper (Half)

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Sigurd’s Danger Level: 90%

Thumpers, or Halfs, are dog-human hybrids. They crawl on the floor using their arms and are known to charge people in a straight line. They only appear inside facilities and, using appropriate techniques, are rather easy to beat. Just jump on a railing, and you become unkillable to them. If no railing is around, have them chase you around corners. They lose speed while turning, allowing you to outrun them.

Those were all the monsters in Lethal Company. If any more appear, we will add them to this list. Each may require a different approach, but you must defeat them to survive. After all, you are a valuable asset to the company. Don’t forget that.