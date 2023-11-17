How to Use Zap Gun in Lethal Company

There are myriad threats for you to overcome in Lethal Company, so knowing how to use the various weapons in the game is a must. That’s why we’ve crafted this guide to help you figure out all the intricacies of using the Zap Gun in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company Zap Gun – How to Get and Use Zap Gun on Enemies

While it might seem counter-intuitive at first, it’s actually super easy to use the Zap Gun in Lethal Company.

Before that though, you’ll need to purchase the Zap Gun from the Ship’s Terminal for 400 Credits. Though it might take a bit of effort, you can reach this financial milestone by selling items and Scrap during regular sessions of the game. Once you have enough Credits, purchase the Zap Gun from the terminal. It will then appear via the store drop pod the next time you head to the Moon.

You can then equip the Zap Gun by picking it up by pressing E and then cycling to it via the Mouse Wheel. Once equipped, you can use it by clicking the left mouse button on your intended target and holding down the left mouse button to maintain the Zap Gun’s electrical tether. So long as the tether is connected, it will keep the affected enemy stunned and unable to attack until the Gun’s battery runs out.

Bear in mind, however, that this won’t deal damage to said enemy. If you want to kill an alien or creature that is currently tethered, another player will need to attack it while it’s stunned. This makes the gun more of a support weapon, and it shouldn’t be used unless you have another player with you; or, unless you’re looking to slow your foes down instead of killing them while playing solo.

How to Fix Zap Gun Not Stopping Glitch

It’s also worth noting that there are glitches tied to the weapon. Specifically, you may find yourself unable to deactivate the Zap Gun until its battery has been depleted.

If this occurs, you only have two viable solutions. The first is to wait for the battery to run out. While not ideal and a bit time-consuming, this does end the Zap Gun’s effect and allows you to carry on with your tasks and activities.

Alternatively, you can have another player kill you to break you out of the glitch. Though this does mean having to wait until you respawn, it’s also a bit faster than waiting for the Gun’s battery to run out.

That covers everything you need to know regarding how to use the Zap Gun in Lethal Company. For more on the game, we’ve got loads of other guides you can peruse down below.