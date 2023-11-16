Lethal Company isn’t always great about showing you how to engage with its mechanics, and if you’re unclear on how to sell items, rest assured you’re not alone. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to help you figure out how to play the game like a seasoned veteran.

How to Sell Scrap in Lethal Company

In general, the only items you can sell in Lethal Company are Scrap. These items are found scattered throughout a given area, and can be sold at a specific location to earn funds which can be put toward your quota; or, used to purchase gear for you and your team. It will be highlighted in Green by your scanner, which will also show how much the scrap is worth.

Image Credit: Zeekerss via Twinfinite

You’ll then need to take it back to your ship by pressing E to pick it up, carrying it to your ship, and then pressing G to drop it in your ship. After you’ve collected as much scrap as possible, you can return to the Company Building on 71-Gordion. Once you arrive, pick up your scrap and carry it to the counter with a bell you can ring. You can sell multiple pieces of scrap at once, so carry all of the scrap you wish to sell to the counter before you hit the bell.

After all of the necessary scrap is on the counter, hit the bell once. Hitting it multiple times results in a penalty that can kill you instantly. after a bit of time, the items will be sold and you’ll be rewarded with funds for your trouble.

When Should You Sell Items in Lethal Company?

Now that you know how to sell items in Lethal Company, it’s also worth noting when the best times to sell scrap are.

Because you can sell multiple pieces of Scrap at once, it’s best to hold off on selling items until you’ve collected either a big haul or enough to satisfy your quota. Likewise, don’t sell too much of your scrap at once, as any that is left over after reaching your current quota can be put toward the next one.

Finally, it’s important to know when you’re biting off more than you can chew. If you have a decent amount of Scrap and would be putting yourself in significant danger to get more, it’s safe to say you can call it a day and head back to the company building.

That's all we've got in terms of how to sell items in Lethal Company.