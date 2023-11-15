Can You Play Lethal Company on Mac? Explained

Lethal Company has proven itself to be an incredibly entertaining and fun indie sci-fi game for friends to join together in the grind for The Company and its never-ending need for scrap. Its only caveat on that front is its limited availability on current gaming platforms.

While the game officially launched for PC late last month, those with Mac systems may be wondering if they can join up as well for some quality space horror adventures. If you fall in that category, here’s our quick guide to whether you can play Lethal Company on Mac, explained.

Is Lethal Company Playable on Mac Systems?

Image Source: Zeekerss via Twinfinite

Developed by Zeekerss, Lethal Company was officially released for Microsoft Windows via Steam back on October 24. However, it has yet to debut on any other platform, be it current or previous gen consoles or on Mac OS. So unfortunately, the game is not purchasable or playable on any system besides PC at the moment.

As to whether the brilliant mind behind Zeekerss has a follow-up port planned for any of the above mentioned platforms, as of this writing they’ve yet to announce anything about it. It is one person at the helm of development on this game, and the process of porting any game to different hardware is always a lengthy and tedious one, so it’d be safe to say that it likely will be awhile if that were to eventually happen.

Granted, Lethal Company is a pretty simple game that does not need remotely spectacular specs to run on a PC, if you do have one that you normally don’t use for gameplay because of limitations. All you need is Windows 10 at minimum, along with something comparable to an Nvidia RTX 1050 GPU and a CPU preferably with an Intel i5-7400 at 3 GHz.

Otherwise, some players are managing to find off-the-grid alternatives for their Mac systems, such as using Parallels to download and play the game. Depending on your Mac model, however, this may be an iffy solution that can ultimately slow down your system and cause the game to run at a subpar frame rate.

If and when Zeekerss does decide to bring a port of the game to another system, be it Mac or console, we’ll of course provide the latest updates as soon as possible.

That concludes our guide to whether Lethal Company can be played on Mac. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you have the game and are enjoying it so far.