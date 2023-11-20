Guides

All Secret Terminal Commands in Lethal Company

Computer, enhance!

lethal company

Lethal Company is a brutal rogue-like that can feel overwhelming at first, but if you know how to use the tools at your disposal, you’ll fare much better going forward. Here’s how to use the Terminal, along with a breakdown of all secret and basic Terminal commands in Lethal Company.

How to Use the Terminal in Lethal Company

lethal company terminal
Image Source: Zeekerss via Twinfinite

The Terminal is one of the most important items you’ll need to get acquainted with in Lethal Company. You can access it from your base while you’re in orbit or before you start exploring a moon, and you can interact with it by walking up to it and pressing the E key.

This is your main gateway to purchasing items, accessing your storage, traveling in-between moons, and giving yourself a refresher on everything you’ve uncovered in the game so far. With that out of the way, here are all the commands you need to know.

All Terminal Commands in Lethal Company

There are a total of nine basic commands you can input in the Terminal in Lethal Company. Most of these are quite self-explanatory, but some can be a little opaque. We’ve listed them all below for your perusal:

  • Moons
  • Store
  • Bestiary
  • Storage
  • View Monitor
  • Switch
  • Ping
  • Scan
  • Unlocking Secured Doors

Moons

The Moons command basically gives you a list of all the moons you can explore in Lethal Company. This is a pretty important command on the Terminal, as you’ll be getting tons of helpful info like its weather conditions, which can help to determine which moon you want to visit on that particular day.

Listed below are all of the available moons, along with their hazard ratings.

MoonHazard Rating
VowC
ExperimentationB
AssuranceD
OffenseB
MarchB
RendA
DineS
TitanS+

D represents the lowest danger level, while S+ represents the highest and deadliest.

Store

The Store command gives you a list of items you can purchase in Lethal Company. This should be pretty self-explanatory, but you can spend Credits here to purchase items and weapons that will help you survive during your exploration.

Here’s a list of all the items you can buy, and how much they cost:

ItemPrice
Walkie-Talkie12 Credits
Flashlight15 Credits
Shovel30 Credits
Lockpick20 Credits
Pro-Flashlight25 Credits
Stun Grenade40 Credits
Boombox60 Credits
TZP-Inhalant120 Credits
Zap Gun400 Credits
Jetpack700 Credits
Extension Ladder60 Credits
Radar Booster50 Credits
Loud Horn150 Credits
Teleporter375 Credits
Inverse Teleporter375 Credits
Record Player120 Credits
Cozy Lights140 Credits
Hazard Suit90 Credits
Pajama Suit900 Credits

Credits, which are the main currency in Lethal Company, can be hard to come by at the beginning. You’ll want to sell your scrap and items you don’t need anymore, then purchase the tools that will actually help you. The Walkie-Talkie, for instance, should be one of your first purchases as that will allow you to actually communicate with your teammates.

Bestiary

Another self-explanatory command, the Bestiary is a log of all the monsters you’ve encountered in the game so far. Bestiary entries carry over between runs, and are one of the few things you don’t lose when you die.

Storage

The Storage command allows you to move items and furniture around your base in Lethal Company. When you access this command, you can then press B to move your furniture around, and rotate them.

View Monitor

The View Monitor command lets you observe your surroundings on the current moon you’re on, which sounds helpful on paper, but feels rather clumsy in practice.

Switch

To be used in conjunction with the View Monitor command, you can use this command by typing in “SWITCH (Player’s username)” to get the camera to switch to that player’s perspective.

Ping

The Ping command is really only useful if you’ve got a Radar Booster. By pinging a teammate, this will show them the Radar Booster’s location, and it can serve as a visual aid to guide them through their surroundings, or show them where the exit is.

Scan

The Scan command is one of the most useful Terminal commands in Lethal Company. This command shows you how many items are outside the ship, along with how many Credits they can be sold for.

Unlocking Secured Doors

Finally, the Unlocking Secured Doors command simply lets you open and close secured doors. Secured doors are usually marked with a letter and a number, so you can simply type in the corresponding letters and numbers to open and close them. Don’t confuse these with locked doors, which can only be opened with keys.

Secret Terminal Commands in Lethal Company

Finally, there aren’t actually any secret Terminal commands in Lethal Company, but you can get a couple of interesting prompts by typing in certain things. For instance, if you type the first three letters of a lore or creature entry that you haven’t discovered yet, the Terminal will give you a corrupted error message.

That’s all you need to know about all basic and secret Terminal commands in Lethal Company. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

