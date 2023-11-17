Does Lethal Company Save Progress? Answered

Lethal Company is a brutal game that really hammers home the hopelessness and despair that comes with being a literal corporate slave. But all of your toil and suffering has to mean something, right? If you’re wondering whether Lethal Company saves your progress, here’s what you need to know.

How Progression Works in Lethal Company

The short answer is, no. Lethal Company does not save your progress in-between runs. You can think of the game as a rogue-like; each time you fail your objective or fail to meet your stipulated quota, it’s game over, and you’ll need to start another run completely from scratch.

This means that all of the items, resources, and experience you’ve accrued in a single run will be lost once you fail to meet your quota, forcing you to do it all over again in a new save file. Considering that tons of modern rogue-likes and rogue-lites tend to be a bit more forgiving with progression, Lethal Company can definitely come off a little punishing in that regard.

In fact, from what we can tell so far, these are the only things that carry over between runs:

Bestiary entries

Job titles

Purchased cosmetics

Assuming you haven’t gotten fired in your current run, you can safely quit the game and load it back up again, and all the progress you’ve made so far should still be intact. It’s only when you’ve gotten fired that you’ll lose everything you’ve accrued in that file.

