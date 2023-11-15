Lethal Company is a fun and tense game to play with others, but you can have even more fun with up to 20 players with the use of a More Players mod. Increase the lobby player count from a measly four to 20 with the Lethal Company Bigger Lobby mod using this handy step-by-step guide.

How to Use Lethal Company More Players Mod

The Bigger Lobby mod actually requires three separate modular installs. Don’t worry, the process is simple and straightforward if you’ve installed mods before. First, go to Thunderstore.io for the Lethal Company BiggerLobby mod page. Under the main Bigger Lobby mod description, you’ll see a section that says “This mod requires the following mods to function.” There are two additional mods required to run the Bigger Lobby mod. Here are all three downloads you need to run the bigger lobby mod.

Download the BiggerLobby mod by clicking “Manual Download” over on the Lethal Company Thunderstore.io page.

Download the LC API mod by clicking “Manual Download” on the Lethal Company Thunderstore.io page.

Download the BepInEx 5.4.22 mod on GitHub and click on the x64-bit version zip download (unless your computer uses 32-bit applications).

Move Mod Files to the Lethal Company Game Folder

Now that you have the three mods downloaded, you need to move them to the game itself. The easiest way to do this is to open up Steam to get to the game file directory. Go to your games on Steam and right-click Lethal Company and go to the “Manage” box. Browse local files and drag the three mod files you just downloaded into the Lethal Company folder.

Organize Mod Files

We’re almost done. Next, we’ll need to organize the files within the Lethal Company game folder in order for the game to recognize the mod. To do this, extract each of the three mod folders so you can drag the files from them. Now that they’re extracted, go into the BiggerLobby folder and drag the Plugins and Bundles sub-folders into the BepInEx folder. Core, Plugins, and Bundles should be inside the PepInEx folder like this.

Finally, go into the LC API folder, click BepInEx folder, and then click the Plugins folder. Drag the LC API.dll file into the main PepInEx folder in the Plugins.

Now you’re set to play Lethal Company using the BiggerLobby mod which allows more players. Open up the game either create a lobby or join other lobbies that use the same mod, and it should work!