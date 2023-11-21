Is Lethal Company Crossplay? Answered

Being the hot new early access indie game on Steam, Lethal Company has garnered quite a bit of popularity and interest in the gaming community. If you’re wondering whether Lethal Company has crossplay functionality, here’s what you need to know.

Does Lethal Company Support Crossplay?

The short and unfortunate answer is, no, Lethal Company does not currently have crossplay. The reason for that is simple: the game is currently only available on PC via Steam, and since it’s not out on any other platforms, there’s no crossplay functionality.

That being said, this could very well change in the future. Lethal Company is still in early access at the time of writing, and it’s likely that the game will come to other platforms with its 1.0 launch. Once it’s available on other platforms, it’s possible that developing studio will include crossplay functionality to allow players to get together across different platforms.

We’ve seen this happen with several games in the past, including Hades, Dead By Daylight, Fortnite, and Call of Duty, so it’s definitely not out of the realm of possibility for Lethal Company as well.

For now, as long as your PC meets the minimum requirements for the game, which aren’t very demanding at all, you’ll be able to play it with your other Steam friends. We’ll keep you updated if anything changes on that front.

That’s all you need to know about crossplay functionality in Lethal Company. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a rundown of all Terminal commands, and whether the game has an actual ending.