Can You Beat Lethal Company? Answered

Developed by Zeekerss, Lethal Company is a rogue-like game that really hammers home the harsh brutality of being a corporate slave forced to meet quotas. If you’re wondering whether it’s possible to beat Lethal Company, here’s what you need to know.

Does Lethal Company Have an Ending?

The short answer is, no, Lethal Company does not have an ending at the time of writing, and it’s not actually possible to beat the game.

The gameplay loop of Lethal Company is simple: you’re a corporate worker forced to explore moons, gather resources and items while running and surviving horrific threats, all to meet the quota that the company’s set for you. The game ends whenever your character dies or fails to meet the quota and gets fired, and the game will be reset to day one, where you’ll have to start from scratch and lose all the progress you’ve made so far in your previous run.

In addition to that, it’s worth noting that Lethal Company is also currently in early access, and developing studio Zeekerss will be adding more content to the game over time to make it infinitely replayable, and making it so that no two runs are ever the same. With that in mind, it’s possible to just keep replaying the game and experiencing new things in each run for quite a long time.

It’s also possible that the game will eventually get a proper ending once it’s out of early access, but it’s likely that it’ll get continuously updated with more content to keep things fresh.

