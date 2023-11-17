Lethal Company Player Limit, Explained and Player Limit Mod Options

Fly me to the moon, but with ALL of my friends.

Lethal Company has been out for a couple of weeks now, and it’s caused quite a stir within the gaming community. It’s still a rough gem that needs polishing though, and one thing you can do to spice up your scrap-gathering adventures is to increase the player limit. Here’s how to do it.

Current Lethal Company Player Limit, Explained

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

The maximum size of your crew in Lethal Company is currently four. This can be somewhat restrictive, especially for this type of game. Among Us and SCP: Containment Breach are two examples of similar games where you rarely felt that same constraint thanks to its larger player count limit.

How to Increase Player Limit Using Mods

Though there aren’t many ways to increase the number of players in the lobby right now, the modding community is already committed to improving the game. To help you break that four-player barrier, we compiled a list of the top mods you should try out now.

BiggerLobby

BiggerLobby is the most downloaded mod on this list, as it increases the lobby player limit to 20. Installing it can be tricky if you aren’t used to modding though, so be sure to check out our guide on how to use it for pointers.

MoreCompany

MoreCompany increases the player limit to a whopping 32! Also, props to you if you manage to gather 32 people to play simultaneously.

Even though it provides the biggest boost to the player count limit, it has a serious downside: For it to work, you will first have to install MelonLoader, a mod loader made for Unity games. Not only that, but every player in the lobby must also have this mod installed for it to work.

ExtraPlayers

ExtraPlayers increases the player limit to 10, and installing it is extremely easy. The only requirement for it to work is BepinEx. There are stability issues, though, and future game updates might break it, so be mindful of that.

I hope this guide answered your questions regarding the player limit and mod options for Lethal Company. Increasing your crew’s size might not help you reach the quotas, but this guide on how to emote and dance will surely make it more interesting. Wait, you thought there would be a helpful tip after that, didn’t you? Keep scrolling for all the guides that will actually help you in beating the game.