Emotes are a big part of most modern multiplayer video games, and Lethal Company is no different. With that in mind, if you’re wondering how to use emotes in Lethal Company, here’s everything you need to konw.

Using Emotes in Lethal Company

Emoting in Lethal Company is really straightforward and easy. There are two emotes currently available in the game: dance, and point. The former should be pretty self-explanatory; your character does a silly dance when you activate it, and it’s really just for laughs. The latter allows your character to point straight ahead.

These emotes are set to the 1 and 2 keys on your keyboard. So to use an emote, all you have to do is hit either the 1 or 2 key, and your character will start emoting. The dance emote is bound to the 1 key, while the point emote is bound to the 2 key, so just press them accordingly based on which emote you want to use.

While the dance emote is really just for fun and games, the point emote can actually be pretty helpful when playing with friends in Lethal Company. This will allow you to point at key or important items, indicating to your teammates that they should be aware of it or interact with it. It’s not ideal, but it’s a decent way of communicating with your teammates when you want to get things done in-game.

Of course, we still recommend using voice chat to be more efficient when playing with others, but if not, the point emote works well in certain situations.

That’s all you need to know about how to emote in Lethal Company. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how progression works, and how to use the player limit mod.