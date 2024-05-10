Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns is a crossover with Contra, so it’s only fitting that the DLC brings with it plenty of new weapons. There are 22 new firearms to access in the game, all of which will make your runs that bit more unique. Here’s how to get new weapons in Vampire Survivors Operation Guns.

All New Weapons in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns

There are two ways to get the 22 new weapons in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns. The first is to unlock them by playing the game. The majority of weapons can be unlocked by surviving as their related character for fifteen minutes, but a few can be found on the Neo Galuga map.

Ariana: Spread Shot

Spread Shot Bill Rizer : Long Gun

: Long Gun Brad Fan: Firearm

Firearm Colonel Bahamut: Metal Claw

Metal Claw Lance Beam: Short Gun

Short Gun Lucia: C-u-Laser

C-u-Laser Newt Plissken: Diver Mines

Diver Mines Probotector: Prism Lass

Prism Lass Sheena Etranzi: Blade Crossbow

Blade Crossbow Sonic Bloom: Sonic Bloom

Sonic Bloom Stanley Ironside: Homing Miss

Of these weapons, the Prism Lass, Metal Claw, and Homing Miss are available on Neo Galuga. Simply run into them while you play and you can use them for the duration of that run. For the rest, you’ve got to stay alive as long as you can.

The second way to get new weapons is through weapon evolution. To do this, you’ll need to collect Weapon Power-Ups. You can get these items either on Neo Galuga or by selecting them after leveling up. For the majority of upgrades, you’ll need a second item, as well. That said, note that not all of the new weapons are accessible this way.

Weapon Name Items Required for Upgrade Atmo-Torpedo Diver Mines, Weapon Power-Up, Attractorb BFC2000-AD Blade Crowwbow, Weapon Power-Up, Clover Big Fuzzy Fist Metal Claw, Weapon Power-Up, Hollow Heart Fire L3GS Firearm, Weapon Power-Up, Candelabrado Multistage Missiles Homing Miss, Weapon Power-Up, Duplicator Pronto Beam C-U-Laser, Weapon Power-Up, Tiragisu Prototype A Long Gun, Weapon Power-Up Prototype B Short Gun, Weapon Power-Up, Bracer Prototype C Spread Shot, Weapon Power-Up, Empty Tome Time Warp Prism Lass, Weapon Power-Up, Wings Wave Beam Sonic Bloom, Weapon Power-Up, Armor

Of course, Contra isn’t the only game that has a Vampire Survivors cross-over. Here’s every weapon evolution in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting.

