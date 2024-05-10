Vampire Survivors Operation Guns title
How to Get New Weapons in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns

Guns Blazing
Lewis Rees
Published: May 10, 2024

Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns is a crossover with Contra, so it’s only fitting that the DLC brings with it plenty of new weapons. There are 22 new firearms to access in the game, all of which will make your runs that bit more unique. Here’s how to get new weapons in Vampire Survivors Operation Guns.

All New Weapons in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns

There are two ways to get the 22 new weapons in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns. The first is to unlock them by playing the game. The majority of weapons can be unlocked by surviving as their related character for fifteen minutes, but a few can be found on the Neo Galuga map.

  • Ariana: Spread Shot
  • Bill Rizer: Long Gun
  • Brad Fan: Firearm
  • Colonel Bahamut: Metal Claw
  • Lance Beam: Short Gun
  • Lucia: C-u-Laser
  • Newt Plissken: Diver Mines
  • Probotector: Prism Lass
  • Sheena Etranzi: Blade Crossbow
  • Sonic Bloom: Sonic Bloom
  • Stanley Ironside: Homing Miss

Of these weapons, the Prism Lass, Metal Claw, and Homing Miss are available on Neo Galuga. Simply run into them while you play and you can use them for the duration of that run. For the rest, you’ve got to stay alive as long as you can.

Vampire Survivors Operation Guns combat
Image Source: Poncle

The second way to get new weapons is through weapon evolution. To do this, you’ll need to collect Weapon Power-Ups. You can get these items either on Neo Galuga or by selecting them after leveling up. For the majority of upgrades, you’ll need a second item, as well. That said, note that not all of the new weapons are accessible this way.

Weapon NameItems Required for Upgrade
Atmo-TorpedoDiver Mines, Weapon Power-Up, Attractorb
BFC2000-ADBlade Crowwbow, Weapon Power-Up, Clover
Big Fuzzy FistMetal Claw, Weapon Power-Up, Hollow Heart
Fire L3GSFirearm, Weapon Power-Up, Candelabrado
Multistage MissilesHoming Miss, Weapon Power-Up, Duplicator
Pronto BeamC-U-Laser, Weapon Power-Up, Tiragisu
Prototype ALong Gun, Weapon Power-Up
Prototype BShort Gun, Weapon Power-Up, Bracer
Prototype CSpread Shot, Weapon Power-Up, Empty Tome
Time WarpPrism Lass, Weapon Power-Up, Wings
Wave BeamSonic Bloom, Weapon Power-Up, Armor

Of course, Contra isn’t the only game that has a Vampire Survivors cross-over. Here’s every weapon evolution in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting.

