With the new Emergency Meeting DLC now on board Vampire Survivors, players now find themselves with even more to do when it comes to characters to unlock and weapons to evolve. To help you get a handle on things, here’s a handy guide on all weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting.

Evolving All Weapons in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting

Just as in the base game and other DLC, there are several ways in which weapons can be evolved, and no two are the same. For the eight new weapons that have been added, there are seven evolutions that involve the use of the mini-crewmates found on the new map, Polus Replica.

How to Evolve Report!

With Crewmate Dino comes the Report! weapon, and the evolution will require players to find the red mini-crewmate, who is most reliably found in the meeting room at the map’s central area. Now, keep playing the game and get the weapon up to level eight, while doing the same for the mini-crewmate up to level three.

This will see Report! evolve into Emergency Meeting. The complete evolution will unlock Imposter Rina at the character shop, so be sure to buy her before starting on the next run. Surviving with Dino for more than 15 minutes will also enable the use of Report! with other characters, which is pretty good at what it does:

Level 2: Base damage up by 10.

Level 3: Knockback factor increased by 10.

Level 4: Base damage up by 10.

Level 5: Knockback factor increased by 10.

Level 6: Base damage up by 10.

Level 7: Knockback factor increased by 10.

Level 8: Base damage up by 10.

How to Evolve Sharp Tongue

Image Source: Poncle

Next, move on to Imposter Rina with the Sharp Tongue weapon. In order to evolve Sharp Tongue into Impostongue in Vampire Survivors, first, get to the purple mini-crewmate that is found on the southeast corner of Polus Replica. Now, keep playing and surviving until you get Sharp Tongue maxed out at level eight, and the mini-crewmate to the max of level three as well.

Now, picking up a chest will hopefully unlock the evolution, Impostongue. This in turn unlocks Engineer Gino in the character shop for purchase, while surviving more than 15 minutes with Imposter Rina makes the Sharp Tongue weapon available for everyone else:

Level 2: Fires 1 more projectile. Base Area up by 20%.

Level 3: Base Damage up by 10.

Level 4: Fires 1 more projectile. Base Area up by 20%.

Level 5: Base Damage up by 10.

Level 6: Fires 1 more projectile. Base Area up by 20%.

Level 7: Base Damage up by 10.

Level 8: Base Area up by 20%.

How to Evolve Lucky Swipe

After purchasing Engineer Gino, pick the new character to start your next run and get ready to evolve his weapon, Lucky Swipe. By now, the method should be quite familiar now. Pick up the orange mini-crewmate that is near to the left of the map in the central region, and max out both Lucky Swipe (level eight) and the tiny imposter (level three).

Doing so will lead to the evolution of Lucky Swipe into Crossed Wires, which can be obtained from the next treasure chest. A successful attempt will not only yield the new weapon but also unlock Scientist Mina for purchase. After more than 15 minutes on the clock, Lucky Swipe also becomes available for all characters.

Here’s what to expect from the weapons:

Level 2: Base Area up by 25%.

Level 3: Base damage up by 5. Base Speed up by 10%.

Level 4: Fires 1 more projectile. Base damage up by 5.

Level 5: Base damage up by 5. Base Speed up by 10%.

Level 6: Fires 1 more projectile. Base damage up by 5.

Level 7: Base damage up by 5. Base Speed up by 10%.

Level 8: Fires 1 more projectile. Base Area up by 25%.

How to Evolve Science Rocks

Select Scientist Mina as your next combatant, and get ready to evolve Science Rocks. This time around, be sure to pick up the pink mini-crewmate on the map’s eastern side, in the Specimen Room. After that, keep fighting the good fight to max out both Science Rocks at level eight and the mini-crewmate at level three.

Now, hunt down a treasure chest and hope for the arrival of Rocket Science, the evolved weapon from Science Rocks. This will unlock Shapeshifter Nino as a new character to buy, and should you manage to get Scientist Mina to level 50, Science Rocks become unlocked for everyone else.

This will be what awaits players when wielding either Science Rocks or Rocket Science:

Level 2: Fires 1 more projectile. Base Area up by 30%.

Level 3: Fires 1 more projectile.

Level 4: Fires 1 more projectile. Base Area up by 30%.

Level 5: Fires 1 more projectile.

Level 6: Fires 1 more projectile. Base Area up by 30%.

Level 7: Fires 1 more projectile.

Level 8: Fires 1 more projectile. Base Damage up by 5.

How to Evolve Just Vent

Image Source: Poncle

Next on the list is Shapeshifter Nino, and his weapon, Just Vent. As usual, hunt down the mini-crewmate required for the evolution, which is the green mini-crewmate found near the northeast corner of Polus Replica. Now, get Just Vent to level eight and the mini-crewmate to level three, and seek out the nearest treasure chest.

This will likely yield players the evolved weapon, Unjust Ejection. Surviving as Nino for more than 15 minutes will make it possible for others to also wield Just Vent. Unlike the more traditional weapons, Just Vent and Unjust Ejection are weapons that either devour smaller enemies or send them flying out into the vacuum of space instantly, although it doesn’t do that well against bosses, so proceed with caution.

How to Evolve Lifesign Scan

For Lifesign Scan, it doesn’t matter which character you use but what you do with them. First, locate the weapon in the laboratory, found in the northeast corner of the map. Now, grab the yellow mini-crewmate that is found all the way to the west near the central belt, and get the weapon to level eight and the mini version of the crew to level three.

After that, find a treasure chest and hopefully, you will get the evolution of Lifesign Scan, Paranormal Scan. During the process of maxing out the weapon, it will also be unlocked permanently after reaching level seven. Rather than doing harm, these weapons are more about buffing and healing yourself:

Level 2 – Fires 1 more projectile. Cooldown reduced by 2 seconds.

Level 3 – Cooldown reduced by 2 seconds.

Level 4 – Fires 1 more projectile. Cooldown reduced by 2 seconds.

Level 5 – Cooldown reduced by 2 seconds.

Level 6 – Fires 1 more projectile. Cooldown reduced by 2 seconds.

Level 7 – Cooldown reduced by 2 seconds.

Level 8 – Cooldown reduced by 3 seconds.

How to Evolve Clear Debris

There are several steps before players are able to access Clear Debris. The first is to gain access to Guardian Pina, which can only be unlocked after using Ghost Lino to defeat a singular enemy. Once that is completed, take charge as Guardian Pina and jump into the fray.

Be sure to grab the blue mini-crewmate located just off to the left in the central area of the map, and get Clear Debris to level eight and the mini-crewmate to level three. That gives us the chance to obtain the evolved Clear Asteroids weapon from a treasure chest, and more specifically, after 10 minutes have passed in the run.

Getting to level 50 with Guardian Pina will unlock Clear Debris for all, but trying to do so can be hard, since the base weapon can be erratic. As for Clear Asteroids, it will lock onto enemies and hit an area with AoE damage, and is more reliable.

And there you have it, all weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting that you need to know about. For more help, please refer to the related content below.