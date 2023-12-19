The excellent action roguelike Vampire Survivors is back with a vengeance, thanks to the latest Emergency Meeting DLC that brings the characters of Among Us into this fantasy world to take on the undead. There are obviously new secrets as well, and for those seeking some help on how to defeat an enemy with Ghost Lino in Vampire Survivors, let us help.

Defeating an Enemy With Ghost Lino in Vampire Survivors

While beating enemies is the name of the game in Vampire Survivors, the biggest problem when using Ghost Lino is the fact that this character doesn’t do any damage at all. The description of Ghost Lino reads:

“Can’t be damaged or deal damage, but disappears after reaching the current Time Limit. Ignores walls.”

However, fret not; there are several ways in which you can overcome this potential problem:

Use the Rosary item pickup to instantly destroy the majority of the enemies on-screen.

Use Blood Astronomia Arcana to lay down damage zones.

Sarabande of Healing Arcana can also work as Ghost Lino heals using the Lifesign Scan weapon, which triggers a pulse of damage.

With the Game Killer Arcana, all XP gems become homing missiles when picked up, so use that to your advantage.

Rather than being the damage dealer, using these external means of causing harm to your opponents is the way to get.

Unlocking Guardian Pina in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting

The point of using Ghost Lino to defeat an enemy is linked to unlocking the character, Guardian Pina. Simply defeating an enemy using any of the methods above will fulfill the requirements, adding one more character to the roster for you to use in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting.

That's everything to know about how to defeat an enemy with Ghost Lino in Vampire Survivors.