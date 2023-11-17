Is Lethal Company Coming to PlayStation & Xbox? Answered

It’s safe to say Lethal Company has become a bit of a hit, but console players have been left to watch PC users enjoy the multiplayer title from afar. If you’re one such console owner, you’re probably wondering: Is Lethal Company coming to PlayStation and Xbox?

Will Lethal Company Be on PlayStation or Xbox? Answered

As it stands, there are no confirmed plans to bring Lethal Company to PlayStation or Xbox consoles. This applies to both modern and last-gen consoles too, meaning you aren’t being excluded from experiencing the game just because you don’t have the latest hardware.

The game is only available on PC via Steam at the moment, and developer Zeekerss hasn’t made any mention of the game coming to other platforms. It’s also entirely understandable it wasn’t designed with a multiplatform release in mind given the game was developed by a single person.

As such, you’ll need to download the game on PC if you want to dive into this surprise hit horror multiplayer title.

Will Lethal Company Ever Come to Consoles?

However, this isn’t cause for alarm; or at least, it isn’t yet.

Lethal Company only just released on PC on Oct. 23, and even then it’s only in Early Access. As such, it’s entirely possible the game could see ports for other platforms released sometime after its 1.0 version has been made available to the public; especially given how popular the game has proven after only a few months of being available via Early Access.

When that might be is still yet to be seen, but we’ll be sure to update this guide accordingly when more information emerges.

For now though, that’s everything we have to share regarding whether or not Lethal Company is coming to PlayStation and Xbox. For more on the game, we’ve got a slew of guides and articles you can check out below, including one on how to increase the game’s player limit.