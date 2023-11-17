Lethal Company has been out for a couple of weeks now, and it quickly became one of the highest-rated games ever on Steam. If you want to spice up your gameplay, this list of the best Lethal Company mods can help you do just that.

How to Make Mods Usable in Lethal Company

You should install two mods before installing any from this list, as they are a prerequisite for them to work. These are the LC API and BepinEX mods. To download these mods:

Click on Manual Download on the pages of both of these mods

on the pages of both of these mods Open the Lethal Company root folder by opening Steam – Right-click on Lethal Company in your library – Manage – Browse Local Files

in your library – – Install the BepinEX by unzipping it, then open the BepinExPack folder and copy everything to the Lethal Company root directory

Install the LC API by extracting the BepinEx directory to the game’s root folder

Best Mods for Lethal Company You Can Download Right Now

Considering how new the game is, it’s amazing how quickly an API for developing mods has been created and how committed the community is. Below is a list of some of the best currently available mods.

BiggerLobby

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

The first thing most players noticed after playing the game was that it would be so much more fun with more players. BiggerLobby increases the lobby max player limit from the default four to twenty.

If there is any mod you should try, it’s this one. We also have a guide on how to install it if you encounter any trouble.

MikesTweaks

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

MikesTweaks is a mod that introduces a long list of quality-of-life changes. It features increased inventory space, better sprinting, new keybinds, lowered weight for many items, and more. It might make the game easier, but it also makes it more fun.

Brutal Company

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

If you want to make meeting your quotas even harder for some reason, this mod is for you. Brutal Company substantially increases the overall difficulty and adds new events to the game. Another great thing about this mod is that only the host needs to install it, and it will work for the whole lobby.

When Will More Mods for Lethal Company Come Out?

Lethal Company is still in early access, and there is no workshop yet available. The developer still hasn’t revealed his plans for implementing modding support through Steam, which leaves a lot of players wondering if it will even be added.

Sadly, we don’t have any special information or insight, so there is nothing we can do but wait at this point. Once more information becomes available, we’ll be sure to update this article accordingly.

Hopefully, this list of best mods for Lethal Company saved you some time searching. Hey, don’t forget to meet your quotas, okay? For more news and guides about Lethal Company, make sure to check the links we provided below.