All Lethal Company Scrap Types, Listed

If you want to make a profit in Lethal Company you will need to find scrap and sell it at a good price. But what is a good price for all these different scrap types? Find out the entire Lethal Company scrap types list and their base values below!

Lethal Company Scrap Values

Image Credit Zeekerss via Twinfinite

Here are all of the scrap types in alphabetical order, with the average values for each type. You can sell any of these scrap types at the company building terminal and make some much-needed cash. You can either use the money to make your quota or you can buy your team some gear! Make sure you meet your quota or you won’t get the XP you need. The better you do, the higher your rank will be at the end of each run.

Apparatus – 80

Airhorn – 62

Big Bolt – 26

Bottles – 50

Brass Bell – 64

Candy – 21

Cash Register – 120

Chemical Jug – 58

Clown Horn – 62

Cog – 46

Cookie Mold Pan – 26

Dentures – 72

Dust Pan – 22

Egg Beater – 28

Fancy Lamp – 94

Fancy Ring – 66

Fish Toy – 34

Gold Bar -156

Golden Cup – 60

Hairbrush – 22

Hairdryer – 80

Laser Pointer – 66

Magic Ball – 54

Magnifying Glass – 52

Metal Sheet – 16

Mug – 46

Old Phone – 56

Painting – 92

Perfume Bottle – 76

Pickle Jar – 46

Pill Bottle – 28

Red Soda – 54

Remote – 34

Rubber Ducky – 51

Steering Wheel – 24

Stop Sign – 36

Tea Kettle – 44

Toothpaste – 31

Toy Cube 34

Toy Robot – 72

Wedding Ring – 66

V-Type Engine – 38

Don’t forget to keep an eye on your inventory and sell your scrap when you have collected enough to meet your quota. The rest can be put towards your next quota.

So that is your list of every scrap type in Lethal Company along with the scrap values. If you need more help or hints then check out more Lethal Company guides below.