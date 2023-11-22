How to Get & Use the Stop Sign in Lethal Company

Lethal Company can be very … lethal, so you’ll need some reliable weaponry to survive. Since you’ll be rummaging around in scrap in order to meet the quota, you’ll no doubt come across some peculiar tools. The Stop Sign is one such tool that serves as a weapon. Here’s a guide on how to get and use the Stop Sign in Lethal Company.

How to Get the Stop Sign in Lethal Company

The Stop Sign is one of three melee offensive weapons in Lethal Company. Unlike the shovel, however, Stop Signs cannot be purchased at the Terminal. The Stop Sign can only be found among the salvage and scrap inside the Facility.

Salvage in Lethal Company is randomly generated. But not to worry, Stop Signs are a common drop item, and you’ll only need one of them for your melee needs.

What the Stop Sign is Used For

The Stop Sign deals melee damage to various small and medium-sized enemies in Lethal Company. Just don’t expect to make a dent on larger monsters such as Eyeless Dogs. To swing the Stop Sign at foes (or friends) left-click on your mouse.

The other thing you can do with a Stop Sign is sell it for credits at the Company Building. Be aware that the Stop Sign has a weight of 21 pounds and will affect your overall stamina used for general traversal. Still, the Stop Sign is lighter than the 48-pound Yield Sign, so it’s a more forgiving weapon to lug around. That being said, not all monsters will fall from just a few whacks, so it’s best to still be careful even with it equipped.

That’s all you need to know about how to get and use Stop Signs in Lethal Company. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.