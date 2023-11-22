How to Get & Use Laser Pointer in Lethal Company

There are tons of different items and equipment to pick up and use in Lethal Company, but their value isn’t always made clear from the get-go. So if you’re wondering how to get and use the Laser Pointer in Lethal Company, here’s what you need to know.

Getting the Laser Pointer in Lethal Company

Unlike most other tools and equipment in Lethal Company, the Laser Pointer cannot be bought from the Terminal. Instead, you can only get it by randomly finding it while exploring a facility.

Laser Pointers are one of the many items you can get during exploration, and they can also be used to aid your expeditions, though you’ll quickly find that they’re one of the least valuable items available in the game.

What the Laser Pointer Is Used For

The Laser Pointer has two primary functions in Lethal Company: for pointing out things and shining a thin light on them, and for selling for Credits.

To use the Laser Pointer, equip it from your inventory, and left-click it to start shining a thin orange beam around. This can be helpful in the sense that it’s a light source that helps to illuminate your surroundings, but it’s far less effective than even the basic Flashlight. It can also be used to point things out to your teammates, which can be helpful if you’re not already on voice chat with them.

Really, the only thing you want to do with the Laser Pointer is to sell it at the company building, but even then, it’s not worth a whole ton of Credits. So with that in mind, if you find yourself in a position where you have a ton of Scrap to haul back to your ship, the Laser Pointer should be near the bottom of the priority list.

That’s all you need to know about how to get and use the Laser Pointer in Lethal Company. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.