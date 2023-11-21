Lethal Company doesn’t pull its punches when it comes to its deadly horror elements. However, a trusty flashlight goes a long way to potentially preventing you and your crew’s demise, so here’s how to get the flashlight in Lethal Company.

Getting the Flashlight in Lethal Company

When you’re running into abandoned facilities on the game’s varied moons with others, you may feel compelled to do so without additional light. All while you and your team rush inside with reckless abandon and only relying on the scant overhead lighting down each corridor. Sometimes, this isn’t a bad strategy if everyone is confident, doesn’t scare easily, and wants to maximize earnings before 6pm rolls around and more monsters spawn.

Image Source: Zeekerss via Twinfinite

However, if you or one of your teammates is prone to getting spooked by monsters or the oppressive darkness itself then a flashlight is your new best friend. So you’ll go to the terminal, you’ll then type the word ‘Store’ and you’ll see a list of products you can buy. Out of those products are two kinds of flashlights.

Then, you’ll type either ‘flashlight’ or ‘pro flashlight’, you can also type ‘flashlight 2’ or more if you want to buy multiple at once. Finally, after a short while, a drop pod will touch down in a predestined place and call out to you with music that reminds me of the ice cream truck of my childhood years.

What’s the Difference Between the Two Flashlights?

The normal flashlight does its job well enough with brightness that won’t be winning any awards. But it should be noted that the battery on the regular flashlight in Lethal Company does not last long. Maybe just long enough to grab a couple items and head back to the ship to recharge. Running all the way back to the ship to recharge your flashlight can really slow down you and your team’s overall speed of item reclamation.

The other flashlight, dubbed the ‘pro flashlight’, has a much brighter shine and has a stronger battery to match that lasts twice as long. It should be noted that the price of the normal flashlight is $15 while the pro flashlight sits at $25. Because of that, it simply makes more sense to buy the pro flashlight unless you can only afford the cheaper variant. With that knowledge in hand, you should have a slightly easier time exploring the twisting depths of each abandoned structure.