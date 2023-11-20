As one of Lethal Company’s easier creatures to deal with, the hoarding bug still acts with surprising movements you need to watch out for. So, in this article, let’s discuss how to deal with Hoarding bugs in Lethal Company.

What to Do With Hoarding Bugs in Lethal Company

The abandoned facilities that the corporation has you scouring for scrap are full of all kinds of beasts and ghoulies. But the Hoarding bugs are some of the strangest and potentially spookiest you will find. As you traverse the game’s various locations you may see these bugs out of the corner of your eye.

While definitely spooky at first, and I admit I’ve jumped more than once at the bugs, these giant bipedal bugs are largely harmless. At least, they are from a distance.

Image Source: Zeekerss via Twinfinite

This is because they don’t want to fight you directly, at least, as long as you don’t give them a reason to. All the Hoarding Bugs want to do is live up to their name and scour the ruins of the facilities for scrap.

What this means for you as a player is less Scrap to leave with because they already nicked it all—they can even steal things from you. If you see them, it is likely you can follow them to their hoarding pile.

If you get too close, they will guard their scrap hoard, but if you get even closer, they attack fiercely. The hoarding bugs will buzz around you, scratching you and biting you until you keel over. However, the best way to take care of these buggers is to arm yourself and your friends with a shovel and take the fight to the bug’s home. A handful of hits will put these bugs out of their misery.

While difficult to dispatch of solo, it shouldn’t be too much for a coordinated group. Just don’t get caught by something even worse in the process.

That’s all you need to know about how to deal with Hoarding Bugs in Lethal Company. We have loads more guides on the game at Twinfinite, so check them out.