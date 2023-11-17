Lethal Company definitely lives up to its name, given the sheer number of dangers that lurk around every corner of just about every moon you visit throughout the game. Some are a bit obvious while others are downright otherworldly, though we guess that’s to be expected.

One that people likely don’t expect is, well, bees. Just like the ones we know, they create and safeguard Beehives, which actually go for a very sweet amount of credits if you can safely retrieve one. If you’re wondering how to go about this, here’s our handy guide for how to steal a Beehive in Lethal Company.

How & Where to Steal a Beehive in Lethal Company

Image Source: Zeekerss via Twinfinite

Yoinking a beehive from some bees may seem like a fundamentally easy task. It’s something you may have done in other games that usually can be done without being a legitimate threat to your character’s life. In Lethal Company, however, it’s actually one of the most daunting tasks you can attempt that will see you die at least a few times before you get the hang of it. The literal payoff is great though, so that’s what matters, right? Right?

Beehives in the game (as seen in the screenshot above) are circular in shape and typically found on the ground. As you slowly approach it, however, you’ll notice that it’s absolutely swarming with bees, and they pack a very angry punch. The closer you get to them, they’ll soon notice and immediately charge your way, stingers ready.

Attempting this by yourself is generally not recommended, and that’s because you absolutely cannot outrun the bees. No matter how much you try to kite them, or bob and weave, they’re faster than your character, period. If you try to, they’ll swarm and quickly kill you, and generally you don’t want to be wasting time and unnecessary deaths (especially with no save feature available) when you’ve got a quota to meet.

Image Source: Zeekerss via Twinfinite

The safest, established method for pulling this off is with at least one in-game partner. One person will be the bait for the bees, while the other person will stay out of sight then run in, grab the hive and take off before the bees notice. Whomever is the bait is likely destined to die during the chase, unless you get very lucky and they lose interest at a certain point since you don’t have the hive.

Either way, with two people this is doable with practice, and when you manage to pull it off you’ll be able to offload it for a rather nice 100 credits for your death-defying efforts.

That concludes our guide for how to steal a beehive in Lethal Company. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if this strategy worked for you.

