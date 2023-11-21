If you are as obsessed with this co-op horror as a lot of other players, you will no doubt want to know how far you can progress. As you play through Lethal Company you will rank up to heady heights but only as long as you complete perfect runs! Read on to explore all ranks in Lethal Company below.

Ranking in Lethal Company

Image Credit: Zeekerss

Lethal Company has five ranks to aspire to from Intern all the way to the top. The highest rank is Boss, which is the ultimate rank to show off to your friends! Each rank is determined by how well you do on a run and how much XP you earn. As the game is currently in Early Access, the parameters could be subject to change, but we will update you as soon as we hear of any changes. Here are the ranks as they stand at the moment:

Intern: 0 – 50 XP

Part-Time: 51 – 100 XP

Employee: 101 – 200 XP

Leader: 201 – 500 XP

Boss: 500+ XP

There is no rank higher than Boss right now but that could all change if the devs decide to change up the rankings when the game is released properly. Perhaps there could be room for a CEO ranking!

How to Rank up in Lethal Company

Ranking up can be achieved by gaining as much XP as possible during a run and earning the best grade you can. As long as you aim to get S Grade and do everything you can to gain XP you should be able to eventually reach Boss rank! Collect as much loot as you can find and make sure as many of your squad stays alive as possible.

It is possible to derank as ranks are only temporary, so try to stay consistent and perform well during each run. If you lose XP and you drop below the threshold, then you will drop down to the rank below. You won’t lose anything important, just your pride!

