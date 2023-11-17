Lethal Company Controls Guide

The co-op horror title Lethal Company doesn’t have too many controls to learn, but if you have just started playing, you will likely want to learn exactly what you can do. The game is playable on PC using keyboard or controller, so let’s get into all the Lethal Company controls available in our guide below.

Lethal Company Keyboard Controls

Image Credit: Zeekerss via Steam

Keybinds are fixed for Lethal Company but they are pretty easy to use, so there shouldn’t be any need to change them. The controls to play Lethal Company on Keyboard are as follows:

Cycle through items – Mouse wheel

Use item – Left mouse click

Scan – Right mouse click

Use special item – Q

Dance – 1

– 1 Point – 2

Drop item – G

Inspect – Z

Interact/grab – E

Move items on ship – B

Lethal Company Controller Support

Unlike a lot of PC games, Lethal Company is already fully set up with controller support. Here are the controls when using an Xbox controller:

Cycle through items – D-pad left and right

– D-pad left and right Use item – right trigger (RT)

Drop item – B

Scan – right bumper (RB)

Inspect item – left bumper (LB)

Interact/grab – Y

Power item on – D-pad down

Move items on ship – X

Exit – Menu button

These are controls when using a PlayStation controller:

Cycle through items – D-pad left and right

Use item – right trigger (R2)

Drop item – Circle

Scan – right bumper (R1)

Inspect item – left bumper (L1)

Interact/grab – Square

Power item on – D-pad down

Move items on ship – Triangle

Exit – Start button

That’s all you need to know when it comes to learning the controls for Lethal Company. They’re fairly easy to grasp, so you should have the hang of them after a couple of sessions at most. For more hints and tips, including how to use mods, check out our guides below.