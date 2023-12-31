Taylor Swift Boyfriends List in Order

Taylor Swift has got a long list of ex-lovers: some rumored and some confirmed, and many become the subject of her songs. Taylor is no stranger to love and heartbreak and the tabloids love to remind her weekly! We have all Taylor Swift’s boyfriends listed in order right here from Joe Jonas to Travis Kelce.

Joe Jonas (2008)

Image Source: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Taylor and Joe were an item from July to October in 2008 before Jonas unceremoniously dumped Swift during a 27-second phone call. This lead to Taylor Swift writing a couple of heart-wrenching songs, ‘Last Kiss’ and ‘Forever And Always’, about her now-ex boyfriend.

‘Forever And Always’ is the 11th track on the 2008 album ‘Fearless’. Inspired by her relationship with Joe Jonas who she felt “slowly slipping away” and feeling rejected, upset and angry. “It rains when you’re here and it rains when you’re gone. ‘Cause I was there when you said, ‘Forever and always’.”

‘Last Kiss’, from her 2010 album ‘Speak Now’. is about Swift’s relationship with Jonas and the heartbreak she endured post-breakup. “I never thought we’d have a last kiss, never imagined we’d end like this, your name, forever the name on my lips.”

Lucas Till (2009)

Image Source: Francois G. Durand/Getty Images

Lucas Till and Taylor Swift met when Lucas was hired to play Taylor’s boyfriend in her music video for ‘You Belong With Me’. Clearly there were some spark between them and they had a few dates before realizing the chemistry between them was purely platonic.

It doesn’t seek like Swift wrote any songs about the brief relationship (if you can call a couple of dates a ‘relationship’) but that’s probably because neither of their hearts were in it from the start. Lucas Till told MTV: ” There was no friction because we were too nice. We just really both liked each other… I just really liked her as a friend.”

Taylor Lautner (2009)

Image Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

The two Taylors met on the set of the romantic comedy ‘Valentine’s Day’ back in 2009 where they played high school sweethearts. There onscreen romance continued off-screen and fans aptly named the pair “Taylor Squared”. Although the Taylors were very sweet as a couple, and appeared at various functions together, their relationship did not last.

Taylor Swift is said to have written ‘Back To December’ in 2010 for her album ‘Speak Now’. It is rumored that Taylor Swift wrote the ballard as an apology for the way she treated Lautner when breaking up with him. “So this is me swallowing my pride, standing in front of you saying I’m sorry for that night.” The pair have since shown that exes can still be friends as they have been snapped at the Teen Choice Awards and seem to have nothing but good things to say about each other.

John Mayer (2009)

Image Source: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

John Mayer and Taylor Swift came together in 2009 when they collaborated on Mayer’s track ‘Half Of My Heart’. They performed together a few times and were frequently seen together, sparking rumors of their romance. Neither of them confirmed the rumors but it became pretty obvious after Swift released ‘Dear John’ and Mayer responded in kind with ‘Paper Doll’.

The age gap between them caused some concern for fans as Swift was only 19 and Mayer was 32 at the time. Swift also wrote ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’ in 2022 which references a relationship she had when she was 19. There was quite a bit of negativity thrown John’s way over the years; when he joined TikTok for the first time he received endless stitched videos from fans playing ‘Dear John’. “That was a real weird day,” he sang in a later video.

Cory Monteith (2010)

Image Source: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Neither Taylor Swift or Cory Monteith confirmed that they were dating but they had been spotted together on a few different occasions through the year. Taylor was asked about Cory and their rumored relationship when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2010 but didn’t confirm a thing. Her quick smiling and blushing face only fuelled the rumor mill.

Cory had said they were only friends but admitted he did find her attractive, “I don’t know where the time to date is these days. She’s lovely. I think talent is attractive.” When Cory Monteith died in 2013, Swift gave a short but clearly pained response that she was “Speechless. And for the worst reason.” It isn’t confirmed whether she wrote any tracks about Cory or their time together and, as the pair didn’t officially date, she probably never got round to writing any.

Jake Gyllenhaal (2010 – 2011)

Image Source: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Taylor and Jake had a pretty public relationship back in 2010 until they parted ways in 2011. They were seen out together around L.A and New York City and even spent Thanksgiving together at Jake’s sister’s house. Like the relationship with John Mayer, there was some unease about the 10-year age gap which is said to be the cause of their eventual breakup.

Taylor wrote ‘All too Well’ about the now-infamous incident with Taylor’s scarf which Gyllenhaal has been spotted wearing over the years. The song includes quite a few references to Jake and Taylor’s relationship including trips to New York and Thanksgiving at his sister’s house. “Now you mail me back my things and I walk home alone, but you keep my old scarf from that very first week ’cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me.”

Adam Young (2011)

Image Source: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Although Adam Young, from the band Owl City, never became Taylor Swift’s official boyfriend the pair did have a bit of a connection. They communicated mostly over email until they eventually met face-to-face which inspired Swift to write ‘Enchanted’, a track featured on ‘Speak Now’.

Young found out ‘Enchanted’ was about him and sang his own cover version: “I’m wonderstruck, blushing all the way home. I’ll spend forever wondering if you knew I was enchanted to meet you.” It is a wonder why they never go together!

Chord Overstreet (2011)

Image Source: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Chord Overstreet was Cory Monteith’s Glee co-star, and was spotted with Swift after Taylor finished her Speak Now tour. The two watched L.A Kings together, laughing and joking and seemed very happy in each other’s company.

They could have been just going out as friends but the celebrity rumor mill never stops, especially for Taylor. “The thing is,” Chord remarked in USA Today, “I have tons of friends I hang out with and if you get your picture taken with anyone, all of a sudden you’re dating.”

Eddie Redmayne (2011)

Image Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

‘Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them’ star Redmayne was spotted hanging out with Swift in New York in 2011. Taylor auditioned for the role of Eponine in Les Miserables so had met up with Redmayne during her stay.

Whether the two were hooking up or merely friends is not confirmed by either party. Perhaps they were just testing the waters and seeing if the chemistry was there. Either way, no relationship bloomed and no song was written about Eddie… That we know of!

Zac Efron (2012)

Image Source: RB/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

‘High School Musical’ teen heartthrob, Zac Efron, was rumored to be Taylor Swift’s potential boyfriend in 2012. The two young stars both appeared in the movie ‘The Lorax’ as neighbors and love interests Audrey and Ted. Once again fiction inspired reality as the pair became close after filming.

They both denied any sort of romantic relationship, calling out the rumors on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Swift became quite tired of her dating life being the only thing Ellen every wanted to talk about, “I was 23 and people were just like kind of reducing me to making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I’d sat next to at a party once.”

Conor Kennedy (2012)

Image Source: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Conor Kennedy and Taylor dated in the summer of 2012. The grandson of Robert F. Kennedy is a few years younger than Taylor which drew some mild criticism. The pair seemed to start off well, with Swift even buying a home near the Kennedy compound. Unfortunately it didn’t last.

It is said that the Kennedy family weren’t all that happy with the relationship. Swift was accused by the family of crashing the wedding of Conor’s cousin Kyle in the Summer. The relationship fizzled out and Swift ended up writing ‘Begin Again’ about the brief romance. “I’ve been spending the last eight months thinking all love ever does is break and burn and end. But on Wednesday in a cafe I watched it begin again.”

Harry Styles (2012 – 2013)

Image Source: Don Arnold/Getty Images

The relationship between Swift and Styles was a dramatic one. The two singers dated only a month but were spotted multiple times together in New York City. They exchanged necklaces and were snapped kissing in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. They also got into a snowmobile accident while on a vacation together.

‘I Knew You Were Trouble’, ‘Out Of The Woods’, and ‘Style’ were all written about Harry. There are references of their time together in the lyrics of all three. “Your necklace hanging from my neck. The night we couldn’t quite forget.”

Calvin Harris (2015 – 2016)

Image Source: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Calvin Harris was one of Taylor Swift’s more well-known boyfriends and the relationship spanned 2015 to 2016. They were introduced to each other through a mutual friend (pop star Ellie Goulding) and hit it off straight away. The couple were seen many times out in the city and on red carpet events together. It was destined to not work out though and they had an om-again-off-again thing going on for a while.

Apparently it was Calvin who instigated the final, and messy, break up. Many fans believe Swift’s song ‘We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together’ was about Harris. Others claim it is clearly about Gyllenhaal. No one but Taylor will ever know for sure.

Tom Hiddleston (2016)

Image Source: Jun Sato/Getty Images

Even the most die-hard romantic Swifties will say this one was just a bit weird. No one would have predicted this coupling and yet here we are. Many in the media assumed the two got together for the publicity but that might be a bit unfair. They were practically glued to each other during their brief romance, travelling and dining out regularly.

They called it quits only two months after Tom Hiddleston was papped wearing an “I Heart T.S” t-shirt. Hiddleston had only good things to say about Taylor after the break up. Speaking to GQ in the following February he said, “Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time. Of course it was real.”

Joe Alwyn (2017 – 2023)

Image Source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Actor Joe Alwyn was almost The One and ended up being Taylor Swift’s longest relationship yet. They tried to keep the relationship out of the prying public eyes during the six years they spent together. Maybe that is the key to a more successful celebrity realtionship! Even their break up wasn’t reported until weeks after it happened.

Taylor hosted a secret listening session with fans for her album ‘Reputation’ where she allegedly told them her song ‘Gorgeous’ was about her boyfriend. When ‘Lover’ was released fans speculated about an impending wedding when they heard songs from that album. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, but I want them all. Can I go where you go? Can we always be this close forever and ever?”

Matty Healy (2023)

Image Source: Rick Kern/Getty Images

More proof Swift loves a British boy, she dated Matty Healy briefly in 2023. Was it a rebound? Perhaps. Should she regret it? Never. They had actually been on a date ten years prior but it didn’t progress from there. The 1975 frontman seemed like an obvious choice for Taylor but it still didn’t feel like a good fit for either of them.

Taylor was pretty happy to begin with and expressed her joy during her Eras tour. “I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before!” However this was short-lived. The relationship fizzled out and the pair went their separate ways.

Travis Kelce (2023 – Present)

Image Source: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s current romance is with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Kelce was the one pursued Swift first by making her a friendship bracelet with his phone number (smooth move). He then went to the Kansas date of the Eras tour to see if he could meet up with her. “I was a bit disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows. She has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings!” he said on his podcast.

Taylor soon got the hint that Kelce was interested, of course, and the relationship began to bloom. Swift has been seen at his games, and he pair have been snapped on dates. Kelce even booked out an entire restaurant so the two could party in peace. They seem like a great pair and Kelce certainly has everything one would want for a boyfriend for the gorgeous Taylor Swift!