Taylor Swift is known for her intricate and creative marketing strategies, and her upcoming album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is no exception. This time, she has hidden a locked vault filled with secret new titles behind a series of word puzzles. Once 33 million puzzles are solved globally, the vault will open. If you’re not sure how to do your part, we’re here to help. Here are all of the Taylor Swift 1989 vault puzzle answers.

Where to Find the 1989 Vault Puzzles

All you have to do in order to start solving the vault puzzles is to head over to Google. Simply type ‘Taylor Swift’ into the search engine, and the first blue vault will appear in the lower right corner of your screen. Click the vault to begin.

After you click the vault, the first puzzle will appear. It will look like an array of letters scrambled up. For most puzzles, there will be a hint below the letters that give you a clue to what the word or phrase is supposed to be. There are a few tough puzzles with no hint at all, though.

How to Solve the 1989 Vault Puzzles

If the answer to the puzzle is more than one word, the letters will appear in different colors or shapes. You can hover over the letters to see which belong with which word to make it easier. You can also use the hint below the letters to help, if one exists.

Once you think you know the answer, all you have to do is type the word or phrase back into the Google search bar and hit enter.

If your answer was correct, it will tell you how many puzzles you’ve solved so far, show you the global progress towards 33 million, and give you a new vault puzzle.

If you are really stuck on a puzzle, you can click the vault to get a new one, but we’ve got you covered with the answers.

All Taylor Swift 1989 Vault Puzzle Answers

Here are all of the vault hints and answers we’ve found so far. If we find more, we will add them to this list.

Note: Some of the hints could have more than one answer, so check your letters to see which one fits.

HINT ANSWER A Game of Cat and Mouse love Bad Blood now we got problems Blank Space and i’ll write your name

pen click Blue Sweatshirt seagulls Caption got a haircut Clean i could finally breathe Deepest Fear sea urchins First Stop tokyo How You Get the Girl of kisses on cheeks I Know Places and we run

and everyone was watching I Love You swifties I Wish You Would elevator buttons Last Stop melbourne Loudest and Brightest City new york city Lucky thirteen Makes You Clean rainstorms Out of the Woods two paper airplanes flying

it all seems so simple Reclaimed taylor’s version Shake It Off can’t stop won’t stop moving

i’m just gonna shake Style never go out of style

red lip classic Sun Sign sagittarius They Never Go Out of Style sunglasses This Love in silent screams Welcome to New York it’s a new soundrack

it’s been waiting for you Wildest Dreams burning it down Wonderland we both went mad NO HINT crystal skies blue

rose garden pink

sunrise boulevard yellow

aquamarine green

from the vault

fifth album

The Taylor Swift 1989 Vault Puzzles provide an exciting opportunity for fans to engage with Taylor’s music and prepare for the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on October 27. Once 33 million puzzles are solved globally, keep an eye on Taylor Swift and Taylor Nation’s social media accounts for the grand reveal of the vault opening.