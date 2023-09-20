Taylor Swift is known for her intricate and creative marketing strategies, and her upcoming album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is no exception. This time, she has hidden a locked vault filled with secret new titles behind a series of word puzzles. Once 33 million puzzles are solved globally, the vault will open. If you’re not sure how to do your part, we’re here to help. Here are all of the Taylor Swift 1989 vault puzzle answers.
Where to Find the 1989 Vault Puzzles
All you have to do in order to start solving the vault puzzles is to head over to Google. Simply type ‘Taylor Swift’ into the search engine, and the first blue vault will appear in the lower right corner of your screen. Click the vault to begin.
After you click the vault, the first puzzle will appear. It will look like an array of letters scrambled up. For most puzzles, there will be a hint below the letters that give you a clue to what the word or phrase is supposed to be. There are a few tough puzzles with no hint at all, though.
How to Solve the 1989 Vault Puzzles
If the answer to the puzzle is more than one word, the letters will appear in different colors or shapes. You can hover over the letters to see which belong with which word to make it easier. You can also use the hint below the letters to help, if one exists.
Once you think you know the answer, all you have to do is type the word or phrase back into the Google search bar and hit enter.
If your answer was correct, it will tell you how many puzzles you’ve solved so far, show you the global progress towards 33 million, and give you a new vault puzzle.
If you are really stuck on a puzzle, you can click the vault to get a new one, but we’ve got you covered with the answers.
All Taylor Swift 1989 Vault Puzzle Answers
Here are all of the vault hints and answers we’ve found so far. If we find more, we will add them to this list.
Note: Some of the hints could have more than one answer, so check your letters to see which one fits.
|HINT
|ANSWER
|A Game of Cat and Mouse
|love
|Bad Blood
|now we got problems
|Blank Space
|and i’ll write your name
pen click
|Blue Sweatshirt
|seagulls
|Caption
|got a haircut
|Clean
|i could finally breathe
|Deepest Fear
|sea urchins
|First Stop
|tokyo
|How You Get the Girl
|of kisses on cheeks
|I Know Places
|and we run
and everyone was watching
|I Love You
|swifties
|I Wish You Would
|elevator buttons
|Last Stop
|melbourne
|Loudest and Brightest City
|new york city
|Lucky
|thirteen
|Makes You Clean
|rainstorms
|Out of the Woods
|two paper airplanes flying
it all seems so simple
|Reclaimed
|taylor’s version
|Shake It Off
|can’t stop won’t stop moving
i’m just gonna shake
|Style
|never go out of style
red lip classic
|Sun Sign
|sagittarius
|They Never Go Out of Style
|sunglasses
|This Love
|in silent screams
|Welcome to New York
|it’s a new soundrack
it’s been waiting for you
|Wildest Dreams
|burning it down
|Wonderland
|we both went mad
|NO HINT
|crystal skies blue
rose garden pink
sunrise boulevard yellow
aquamarine green
from the vault
fifth album
The Taylor Swift 1989 Vault Puzzles provide an exciting opportunity for fans to engage with Taylor’s music and prepare for the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on October 27. Once 33 million puzzles are solved globally, keep an eye on Taylor Swift and Taylor Nation’s social media accounts for the grand reveal of the vault opening.