All Suits in Lethal Company

Who doesn’t like personalizing their work uniform? Even if it’s just a name tag, it distinguishes you from all the other workers. You can do more than that when you are unsupervised by your employer in space, so keep reading to learn about all the suits in Lethal Company and how to wear them.

How Many Suits Are There in Lethal Company? Answered

Right now, you can only acquire four suits in Lethal Company: the default orange suit, the Hazard Suit, the Green Suit, and the Pajama Suit. You can buy all of them, except the default one, at the store you browse using the Access Terminal. The store refreshes per quota, so try to check on it occasionally.

Once you buy a suit, it will appear on the clothing rack inside your spaceship. You can view and change into different suits by holding E while close to the rack.

All Suits and Prices

Green Suit

Green Suit is made for the true Lethal Company fashionistas. The sublime green coloring of the green suit makes you stand out like an oasis within that orange-clad corporate desert. But seriously, green is the best color that exists, the suit costs only 60 credits, so why haven’t you bought it yet?

Hazard Suit

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

The Hazard Suit, contrary to its name, does nothing to prevent any kind of bodily harm. The only thing it does is make it easier for your coworkers to notice you getting mauled by an alien plant-looking quadrupedal. Even better, this kind of luxury comes at a bargain price of 90 credits.

Pajama Suit

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Queen Elizabeth must have worn these pajamas, since they cost a whopping 900 credits. You can gear out your whole squad with that kind of money! Nevertheless, if you have funds to spare or your body yearns for comfy pajamas, buy these and show your coworkers you have zero regard for workplace clothing standards.

Can You Get More Suits in Lethal Company?

While it hasn’t been confirmed if or when more official suits will be added to the game, you can acquire additional suit options via the More Suits mod, which adds a bunch of new clothing options to the game. With it, you can cosplay as your favorite Mario character or put on a skeleton costume and try to scare off some alien bugs (PSA: It doesn’t work). You can even add your own costumes. With this mod, the options are limitless.

Hopefully, all your questions about all the Lethal Company suits and how to get them are now answered. If you want to learn more about Lethal Company, a guide on how to sell items would be a great place to start. For all other tips and tricks, check out the links down below.