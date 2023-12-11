Lethal Company Signal Translator – How to Get It & What It Does

If you ‘vegot the Lethal Company Version 45 Update, then you’ll have noticed that one of the new additions in the game is a Signal Translator. Since many players still don’t understand what is it and what it does, here’s a guide on how to get and what to do with a Signal Translator in Lethal Company.

How To Get and Use Signal Translator Lethal Company

Image Credit: Zeekerss

The Signal Translator is a new upgrade you can buy as a Ship Upgrade in Lethal Company Version 45, alongside Teleporter, Inverse Teleporter, and Loud Horn. Its main use is to give a heads-up to your teammates of the dangers in and around the Facility.

If you purchase this upgrade, it will be available for everyone on the ship. It costs 255 credits, which makes it an affordable upgrade compared to the others. Once you obtain the Signal Translator upgrade, you’ll be able to use the Signal Transmitter. To use it, go to the console and type Transmit alongside your message.

After you do that, the message will be transmitted to all of your crewmates on the ship. Of course, if you don’t have the upgrade installed and if you try to type on the console, you’ll just get an error message saying “No command detected.”

The Signal Translator can transmit up to nine-character messages to your crew. They will see the message on their screens as an overlay, designed not to interrupt them in the middle of roaming and searching around. Of course, you can only send messages if you are inside the Home Base, with Terminal commands.

Also, the Signal Translator can warn your teammates that a vicious monster is moving near them, especially those that are hard to spot without someone observing the monitor, such as Earth Leviathan, Forest Keeper, or Eyeless Dog.

This is a useful addition to your ship when playing Lethal Company. It will enable you to communicate more easily with your teammates and also create a kind of warning system for the dangers lurking in and around the ship. Don’t forget to talk to each other!