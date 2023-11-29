Lethal Company is not a game that is designed to make you feel powerful, quite the opposite in fact. With such limitations placed upon us, here is a list of all weapons in Lethal Company to help guide those that want to fight back.

Every Weapon Available in Lethal Company

Unfortunately, for those serving corporate, there are few weapons one can purchase for their protection from Lethal Company’s monsters. Thankfully, with smart teamwork, equipped players can defend themselves from even the Bracken. Here are the game’s following weapons.

Shovel

Image Source: Zeekerss

One of the two melee weapons in the game, the shovel will be your best friend in the darkness of each facility’s halls. Only costing $30, the shovel can dispatch some of the game’s spooky baddies in three to four hits. While some of the tougher enemies may take a few more hits than that.

To use the shovel, you will need to hold left-click and aim at a monster and then release to launch the attack. Some smaller enemies may even be afraid of it but will need to be paired with a zap gun to give you enough time to whack enemies to death.

Stop Sign

Image Source: Zeekerss

A plain stop-sign that you would find on the side of the road is Lethal Company’s other melee weapon. It works exactly like the shovel does, but it isn’t something you can buy outright. Nor would you want to purchase this weapon, as it is to flashlights as shovels are to pro flashlights.

Unlike the shovel, the stop sign is much heavier which will greatly slow you down all the more. Not a good tradeoff when speed can be so handy for escape, especially when a moon’s weather’s may slow you down.

Stun Grenade

Image Source: Zeekerss

Of Lethal Company’s non-melee weapons, the stun grenade is one of two weapons that don’t deal damage directly. Costing $40, the stun grenade is used to temporarily stun an enemy allowing you and your crew to more effectively fight or escape. Unfortunately, the item is single use and at that cost that is particularly expensive. Even worse is the grenade’s low range and explosive yield.

This item may just pale in comparison to the next on this short list.

Zap Gun

Image Source: Zeekerss

The zap gun is arguably the most useful and the most expensive available weapons for players to use. It costs a whopping $400, but you can get it for as low as $280 if it is on sale and you’re lucky. Sadly, the weapon itself does not have the capacity to kill like the shovel does, but it can stun an enemy for a respectable duration. Long enough to down some enemies with proper coordination and teamwork.

Better yet, is that the zap gun has a battery and can be recharged on the ship making it useful for as many runs as you prefer.

Now that you’re equipped with the knowledge on every weapon in Lethal Company, you’re ready to do a deep dive on our other guides, including how to how to fix pesky bugs like the ‘error occurred’ issue.