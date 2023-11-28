All Weather Effects in Lethal Company Explained

Lethal Company’s moons aren’t the barren wastelands you might find in Starfield or No Man’s Sky. Instead, they exhibit five very different types of weather. To help with that, we’re here to explain all weather effects in Lethal Company.

In Lethal Company, it is generally a good idea to explore moons that don’t have any forecasted weather. This is largely because the game is hard enough to secure scrap when dealing with its many monsters and traps. So, adding weather to the mix, especially weather that is deadly, time-consuming, or both is a huge hindrance. Let’s explore each of these weathers.

Rainy

Image Source: Zeekerss

Unlike its more deadly Stormy counterpart, Rainy weather doesn’t involve striking you with lightning. Instead, rainy weather creates dark patches of quicksand out on the moon’s surface. If you jump in one unaware that it is a sinkhole then you’re going to die rather quickly. Luckily, if you are paying attention, then you should be able to move out of the quicksand before it swallows you whole.

Stormy

Image Source: Zeekerss

As previously mentioned, stormy is the weather that conjures lightning to you and your crew’s peril. Now, a lot of scrap items are metallic and will actually attract the stormy weather’s electrical discharges. While moving metal objects, you may hear it begin to spark, that is your warning sign that you need to drop it immediately. Soon after, a bolt of lightning should strike the object.

From there, it should be okay to transport items safely, just keep an eye on it as it may spark again. Traveling under objects and roofs may also help to keep the lightning at bay.

Foggy

Image Source: Zeekerss

Foggy may not be as immediately deadly as the different weathers, but if you’re relatively new to a particular moon’s surface, then the last thing you want is fog. This is because there are two different kinds of fog. You have light fog that restricts your vision somewhat, making it harder to see enemies or locations in the distance. Worse is the heavy fog that almost completely disables your vision aside from maybe being able to see a couple feet in front of you.

There isn’t much you can do in these situations other than moving slowly and listening for enemies if you stay on a planet too long with fog.

Flooded

Image Source: Zeekerss

With flooded, its effect is rather straight forward. The surface of the moon will be filled with water in certain areas making it more difficult to get to and from your ship. It is important to know that the flooding effect actually affects more of the moon as time goes on. The flooding becomes its worse at 5pm and later, making it nearly impossible to safely reach your ship without potentially falling into the flood waters and drowning.

Eclipsed

Image Source: Zeekerss

While the other weathers definitely have their downsides. I much prefer each and every one of them to Eclipsed and strongly advice ever traveling to a moon that is eclipsed. I only say that because, upon landing, you will discover that the moon’s most dangerous monsters have spawned inside and outside of the facility you are trying to loot for scrap. You take one step outside your ship after you land and you’re more than likely to be greeted by a giant Forest Keeper, Coil-Head, or Eyeless Dog. You have been warned.

If you and your crew can take these words of advice into consideration before choosing your next moon, then you will surely have more success compared to underestimating Lethal Company’s weather.