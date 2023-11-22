Lethal Company’s exploratory gameplay loop is already pretty dangerous on its own, but add in a bunch of different weather effects, and you’ve got a whole new beast on your hands. Here’s what the Stormy weather effect does in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company Stormy Weather Effect Explained

Not to be confused with the Rainy weather effect in Lethal Company, the Stormy effect features tons of rain, but it won’t cause any floods and water build-up. This makes it a lot less dangerous than Rainy, but there’s one main thing to be aware of: lightning strikes.

When a Moon has the Stormy effect, you’ll see lightning flashes in the sky, indicating that lightning can strike any point on the map while you’re outside. While it can strike anything or anyone, we’ve found that lightning is more likely to strike players holding metallic items, whether it’s Scrap or one of your tools. Items in your inventory count as well, not just what you’re holding in your hands at the time.

How to Deal With Stormy Weather Effect

Our best tip for dealing with the Stormy effect is to just keep a close ear and eye out for when lightning is about to strike. The lightning will flash, and you’ll also hear a very loud sound cue right as it’s about to hit.

When you hear it, immediately drop your items and run away from it as fast as you can. Wait for the lightning to strike, then slowly head back towards your items. That being said, it’s important to keep in mind that it’s possible for lightning to strike the same area twice, so give it a few seconds before picking up your items again.

That's all you need to know about how the Stormy weather effect works in Lethal Company.